Steve Bruce looking for alternatives as five Newcastle players set to potentially miss Southampton

Steve Bruce has been talking to journalists on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach speaking ahead of what looks a crucial game.

Failure to beat Southampton would make it fourteen games with only one win and ten or eleven defeats.

This in the knowledge that with Chelsea and Man Utd away to follow, that would almost certainly escalate into one win from sixteen, including twelve or thirteen defeats.

Steve Bruce has revealed that when it comes to defence, he has a lot of issues, not great when already you have one of the worst defensive record, only three Premier League clubs have conceded more than Newcastle.

Steve Bruce revealing the following players are ruled our or are struggling for Saturday:

Federico Fernandez – Hasn’t played since the defeat at Sheffield United and is still ruled out.

Jamaal Lascelles – Missed the defeat to Palace after hamstring injury against Everton, will be missing again.

Jamal Lewis – Now has a hamstring injury.

Paul Dummett – Has only started two Premier League games in the past 13 months and now is struggling yet again, a major doubt for Saturday.

Ciaran Clark – Is missing from training after his partner went into labour.

Fabian Schar looks to be the only centre-back definitely available, so we have the prospect of Newcastle’s only reliable midfielder, Isaac Hayden potentially dropping back into defence.

We remarked on Thursday that Jamal Lewis was missing from the training photos that Newcastle United released, the only other player we couldn’t spot in the photos (apart from Lascelles and Fernandez as well) was Javier Manquillo, let’s hope he is ok…

The likely options are that Matt Ritchie may have to play left-back after his move to Championship Bournemouth collapsed, whilst with DeAndre Yedlin given away for nothing to Galatasaray, Emil Krafth looks the only other defender available to step in to a back four or back five.

Steve Bruce though has indicated that Joe Willock will be involved, most likely from the bench at first.

Whilst Allan Saint-Maximin will also be in the squad but whether that means a start at last, remains to be seen.

