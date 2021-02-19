News

Steve Bruce injury and fitness update on 6 Newcastle United players ahead of Man Utd

An interesting Steve Bruce press conference on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of the next game.

With Newcastle travelling to Old Trafford to play on Monday night, in two days time.

The Newcastle United Head Coach giving injury fitness updates on six Newcastle players, plus replying to Fulham’s growing confidence they can catch Newcastle United and stay up.

Steve Bruce saying that Federico Fernandez is back in training but no chance of playing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the NUFC Head Coach indicating that he understands he has to be wary of playing Paul Dummett and Dwight Gayle too much, due to how little football they have played.

Steve Bruce saying the one bit of good news with the three long-term injuries is that Manquillo has responded well to treatment, whilst patience is the word with both Wilson and Schar in their recovery.

Asked about Fulham’s confidence they can get out of trouble and send Newcastle United down instead. Steve Bruce claims that everybody from thirteenth down is in danger of relegation.

I can guarantee you, if Newcastle were thirteenth and ten points clear of the bottom three, Steve Bruce would not accept NUFC were in any danger of going down.

Steve Bruce press conference ahead of Man Utd match:

“Thankfully we have not got any new injuries ahead of the weekend.

“Federico Fernández trained yesterday [Thursday] and the day before but Sunday will be too soon for him.

“We are hoping he’ll be ready for Wolves.

“Fabian Schär has had his operation and Callum Wilson’s is a muscle injury, so we have to be patient with him.

“The one that looks better is Javier Manquillo – he twisted his ankle badly but has responded well to treatment.

“We need Paul Dummett’s experience and his know how, especially at a time like this.

“We are also mindful that we can’t just throw him in there.

“Since Southampton he has trained another week and he is there or thereabouts.

“It was always going to be difficult for Dwight Gayle.

“We were aware it [Chelsea away] was his first game [Premier League start] of the season.

“He stuck at it and got 65 minutes under his belt, which can only help, we always know that he can score a goal.”

Steve Bruce asked about the confidence from Fulham that they can overtake Newcastle United and stay up:

“As I have said many times, it’s your accumulation of points and your fixture list.

“When you play teams can sometimes help.

“No matter what anybody else does, you have got to set yourself a target.

“From thirteenth down you are looking over your shoulder.

“Fulham are confident they can catch us?

“Well lets see where we are at the end of the season!”

