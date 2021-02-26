News

Steve Bruce injury and fitness update on 5 Newcastle United players ahead of Wolves

Steve Bruce has been talking to the media press conference on Friday morning.

The Newcastle United Head Coach talking to journalists ahead of playing Wolves.

A crunch game where defeat could mean Newcastle will be in the relegation zone on Sunday.

The Newcastle United Head Coach giving injury / fitness updates on five Newcastle players.

Federico Fernandez – Steve Bruce says that Newcastle United’s best defender has training all week. However, he thinks this Wolves match ‘might be a bit too early’ for the Argentine international.

A big blow when Newcastle have conceded two or more goals in nine of their last eleven matches, only West Brom having let in more goals than Steve Bruce’s team this season.

In better news (no laughing…), Steve Bruce says that Joelinton is fit and available to face Wolves. The Head Coach saying it was only a ‘kick’ the Brazilian had got, when having to be subbed in the defeat at Man Utd.

Steve Bruce confirmed that Fabian Schar is still on crutches and wearing a knee brace. This appears to all but confirm there is no chance of the Swiss international playing again this season.

Better news on Javier Manquillo. The right-back is ‘ahead of schedule’ according to Bruce and has been training outdoors, though on his own, away from the main group. No idea given though of how long before he might be back.

Newcastle desperate to get him back ASAP to replace Emil Krafth, who has been woeful.

As for Callum Wilson, Steve Bruce claims he is three or four weeks away from a return.

Bruce also saying he is ‘conscious’ that he has to be really careful with the nature of Wilson’s injury. Let’s hope so, considering the unnecessary risks Steve Bruce has taken in the past with players’ fitness and which have backfired, leading to worse injuries and / or longer spells out, such as ASM.

The next three weeks sees four Newcastle games but then an international two week break means it is five weeks until NUFC are due to play Tottenham at home in the ninth last game of the season. Hopefully Callum Wilson could be available then BUT only if he is fully recovered, no risks please.

As for the rest of the squad, Steve Bruce says that there are no new injuries.

