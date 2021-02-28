News

Steve Bruce confirms what kind of injuries 3 Newcastle United players suffered against Wolves

In the previous home match against Southampton, three Newcastle United players were forced off through injury.

Newcastle fans left wondering when, if ever, they will next see this season on the pitch – Callum Wilson, Fabian Schar and Javier Manquillo.

Three weeks later and the next home game after that 3-2 win over Southampton, this had a familiar feel.

Saturday night seeing Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Emil Krafth, the three Newcastle United players who had to be subbed.

In the end a 1-1 draw was almost certainly a fair result but after the final whistle, Steve Bruce has been left questioning the fairness of Newcastle’s injury record. After this Wolves match, Steve Bruce (as usual) saying he doesn’t make excuses. Then (as usual) making excuses, pointing to the latest injuries picked up, which didn’t help in terms of seeing out the game on Saturday, but more importantly…how this will impact on the final 12 matches of this relegation battle.

When asked about the nature of the latest and how serious, Steve Bruce giving this information:

“Miggy [Almiron] has got a knee injury.

“Allan [Saint-Maximin] has got a groin injury.

“Emil [Krafth] is a shin injury.

“I really don’t know…my fear with Almiron of the disappointment of how he was at half-time. didn’t look good, but let’s hope the scans aren’t too bad.”

As Steve Bruce indicates, Miguel Almiron is the big worry, both in terms of how serious the injury could prove to be, as well as how long it is likely to be before we see the Paraguayan international back on the pitch.

Then of course next in line is ASM, with both the seriousness of his injury and how long he will be out.

Looking at the players and how they left the pitch, obviously Almiron and ASM didn’t look good.

As things stand, there are 84 days, exactly 12 weeks of the season left, 12 matches with Fulham away the final one on Sunday 23 May.

My guesstimates are that we definitely won’t see Almiron again this season and as for ASM, out for some time but hopefully a chance of some of the later games. With Krafth, it doesn’t look so bad, at best he will be available next Sunday at West Brom and at worst, hopefully shouldn’t miss more than a few matches.

The fixture schedule does give a helping hand, as with an international break Newcastle have only three games (West Brom away, Villa home and Brighton away) in these next five weeks before playing Tottenham at home in early April. Whereas the end of the season is very busy, the final four games (Leicester away, Man City home, Sheff Utd home and Fulham away) in the last two weeks of the season.

Steve Bruce talking to the club’s NUFC TV:

“As you know, I never ever really look for excuses, I have to tell you, because injuries unfortunately are part of the game.

“But…it has been cruel on us.

“They always seem to be our big players.

“We’re playing very well, the injury to Almiron disrupted us.

“Mind you, in the second half I thought Ryan Fraser came on and played very well, put a great ball in for the goal.

“So, look, that is the downside to tonight, the injuries we have picked up.”

Interviewer:

‘You got the injury to Saint-Maximin and then Emil Krafth had to come off as well. The goal seemed to come just as you were trying to get things organised?’

Steve Bruce:

“Yeah, yeah, the organisation, yeah.

“But you know, Isaac [Hayden] was in there at right-back, which we were doing, we changed after that…and a little bit of miscommunication with Matty Ritchie coming onto the pitch, who is one of your most experienced ones. So we’ll brush up on that and make sure we get that right.”

Interviewer:

‘What can you tell us about the injuries and how serious they are?’

Steve Bruce:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 – Saturday 27 February 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 52

Wolves:

Neves 73

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 53% (68%) Newcastle 47% (32%)

Total shots were Wolves 14 (7) Newcastle 19 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Ritchie 72), Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 63), Almiron (Fraser 45), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Carroll, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

