Steve Bruce attempting to be a Newcastle United record breaker – Stands every chance

Steve Bruce is on track to set new records.

These past nineteenth months since the Newcastle United Head Coach was appointed, have certainly seen Steve Bruce much talked about.

The talk pretty much split down the middle as journalists and pundits talk of what a great job Steve Bruce is doing, whilst the Newcastle fans are the very polar opposite, astonished that he got the role in the first place and even more incredulous that Bruce has still not been sacked.

If only there was some way to help judge which of the above opinions is correct, you know, like facts or something.

We all know that at the moment Steve Bruce is on a sixteen match run, which features twelve defeats, two draws and two wins.

However, what about this entire season compared to those that have gone before?

Well, our thanks for the table below to NUFC Substack, the table drawn up ahead of the Manchester United match last Sunday, showing the percentage of league matches lost each season by Newcastle United:

As you can see, before Sunday’s game, Steve Bruce and his NUFC team had lost 54.2% of Premier League games this season.

You have to go back to 1988/89 when Newcastle United were relegated, to see a worse percentage loss figure, NUFC losing 55.3% of top tier games that season as they went down.

However, once you factor in Sunday’s loss to Man Utd, Bruce and Newcastle have now lost a massive 56% of PL matches this season.

You need to go back to the woeful relegation season of 1977/78 to get worse, Newcastle United losing 26 of 42 First Division games that season, 61.9% of matches.

It is a horrific thought but Steve Bruce could just about beat that desperate record set back in 1977/78.

He would need to lose at least 10 of the remaining 13 Premier League matches to manage it, Steve Bruce has lost 10 of the last 14 PL games so he is definitely in the kind of form to do so.

