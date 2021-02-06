Opinion

Southampton fans with surprising comments ahead of playing Newcastle United

Southampton fans have seen their team win only once on the last 16 visits to St James Park.

Their team has just lost the last four Premier League matches.

The most recent loss a 9-0 (NINE nil) defeat at Old Trafford.

Interesting then to see what the Southampton fans have had to say ahead of facing Newcastle United.

Well, apart from the odd exception, there is surprisingly, supreme confidence amongst Southampton fans that Saturday afternoon will see their team bounce back to form.

Maybe that has something to do with facing a Steve Bruce team that have lost ten of their last thirteen matches and only won one of them.

An interesting game awaits…

Southampton fans commenting via their Saints Web message board:

‘I think we’ll get a reaction and I think we’ll win pretty easily, Newcastle are not a good team at all.’

‘A solid 3-4 to nil win would be so amazing just to put the previous result to bed quickly, but I doubt its going to happen.

We never seem to get much luck up there, battered them last year IIRC and then they scored with like their only two shots or something.’

‘Looks like they’ve got a load of injuries problems too, 5 defenders may be out, Lascelles, who I rate, Lewis, Fernandez, Dummett and maybe Ciaran Clark as well as his missus is or just about to give birth.

Can see a high scoring game as they’ll cause us problems.

Hopefully we can have a big reaction and get back on track.’

‘The only unknown is Minamino and he’s as unknown for Newcastle to defend against as he is for us.’

‘Newcastle’s analysts have footage of 150+ games of him in European football to know what he is like.’

‘But not playing with instructions from Ralph? Think he could be a game changer for us, but only if we move the ball quickly.’

‘I think he’ll be the one that helps us move the ball quicker. Liked what I saw of him at Liverpool.’

‘Bruce claiming we are nearly back to full strength, he’s having a laugh.’

‘I think he’s getting his excuses in early, just in case.’

‘Steve Bruce is really pushing hard to get away from the story being losing to a 9-0 beaten injury ravaged team, painting the picture now that we have players back and it is in fact his side who have the injury crisis.

I don’t know enough about the players he’s listed as out to know if they play regularly anyway, or what the replacements are like. Doubt they are scraping the barrel like we did at Old Trafford.

What I do know is I’ve seen us suffer at the pace of Saint-Maximin, the long distance shots and sh.thousery or Shelvey and the brute force aerial presence of Carroll, Callum Wilson likes a goal against us as well, all of those players are available.

We’ve got to be due a win up there, miss the days when we could always bank on a Le Tissier screamer every time we played the Geordies.

Both sides on a poor run. Newcastle looked good away to Everton last weekend but haven’t won at home for a while.’

‘Lascelles will be the big miss miss for them, he’s the pillar of their defence, good in the air and gets the Bednarek style blocks in, also scores from corners.

Lewis is the young ex-Norwich left back, good going forward but not consistent this season.

Fernandez, not a key player.’

‘I have a good feeling about this one. Saints to win by a large margin.’

‘Just watched Ralph’s pre match press conference. The man is just class. Every answer thoughtful and bang on the money. Sounds like he is genuinely attached to this club. Legend.’

‘Saint-Maximin had Covid pretty bad. Is he back to full speed?’

‘I’m not sure he did, that’s what I believed, I’ve since been told it was more about a falling out with the club. Him breaking protocols, going home to France at Christmas and allegedly not behaving himself generally.

Not saying he didn’t have it, but it apparently wasn’t the reason for the long absence.

He’s looked pretty impressive the two times I have seen him recently.’

‘Newcastle might see this as a good opportunity to start him and see how he gets on.

Firstly, because they’ve been in a terrible run of form and Bruce needs a win.

Secondly, because he’ll likely be up against Ramsey, who isn’t up to it.’

‘Really looking forward to this game. Time to put to bed two of the worst games from the last ten years.

I think we are going to witness beast mode tomorrow. No fatigue, no dwelling, just fast and furious to put things right.’

‘I’ve never been more certain of a win.’

‘It’s not a question of if we win , but how many we will win by.’

‘Newcastle are a horrible team under Bruce, set up to defend most of the game and grab a goal late on.

We are better than them.

Simple mission really – stop the rot.’

‘A few players back and wanting to make amends for the 9-0, we should be up for this one.

Newcastle aren’t in great form either.

St James’ Park is a bit of a bogey ground for us though.’

‘I worry about Carroll and his flying elbows.’

‘Carroll is a slow carthorse.

Newcastle are sh.t and Wilson would be the one to fear, not Carroll.’

‘Don’t see us bouncing back here. So weak at the back / midfield. 3-0 Newcastle.’

‘We’ll do Newcastle, the players must be absolutely dribbling to get back on the pitch and show us what a freak show the last game was…’

