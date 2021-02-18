News

Sky Sports predict whether Newcastle United relegated in projected Premier League table

Sky Sports have been looking at the likely look of the Premier League table at the end of this season.

How the Premier League will look after games on Sunday 23 May 2021, the final day of the season.

All but five of the clubs have played 24 games now, with only 14 Premier League matches to go.

The Premier League final projected table based on ‘current goals scored, conceded and points per game’ (see below).

First of all though, this is how the current (Thursday 18 February 2021) Premier League table looks:

The Sky Sports final projected Premier League 2020/21 table (Based on current goals scored, conceded and points per game):

That Sky Sports projected final PL table is very basic, just using the very basic current points and goals for / against stats, then extrapolating those basic stats / averages to the end of the season.

However, Sky Sports have also put up for debate this following projected final PL table from Football Observatory, their projected table using lot more detailed underlying stats.

Football Observatory: Projected table (Based on shots on target and from the box attempted or conceded, ball possession, as well as teams’ own passes and those of opponents in the opposite third of the pitch) which was published on Monday 15 February 2021:

As you can see, once again Newcastle United are safe, actually fifth bottom not fourth.

However, they have Burnley dropping into the bottom three and Fulham escaping, based on their underlying stats. Those stats suggesting Burnley would only pick up eight points from their final 15 games (the projected table published on Monday before Burnley 1 Fulham 1 last night).

Meanwhile, they have Newcastle United only picking up 12 more points from their final 14 games, finishing on 37 points, three points clear of going down.

