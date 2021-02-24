Opinion

Shameful as Chris Sutton agrees with sacking of manager second in the table

Chris Sutton has been a total embarrassment, especially when it comes to this season.

The BBC Sport pundit continually calling into question Newcastle fans about their expectations / hopes.

Chris Sutton repeatedly claiming that Steve Bruce is doing a great job, that staying up would equal success for the Magpies.

It has been especially embarrassing when the pundit has been trolling Newcastle United fans in tandem with Robbie Savage.

Especially galling for Newcastle fans to be subjected to such unprofessional taunting, when we are paying their wages via the TV license fee as they make 606 impossible to listen to.

However, Chris Sutton has been exposed as clearly having double standards.

As on Wednesday he has agreed that another manager had to be sacked, even though he and his club are currently second in the table.

Chris Sutton declaring after Celtic sacked Neil Lennon:

“Neil Lennon had to go.

“I know this season has been a disaster but I hope after the anger settles down about this season that people respect that Neil has been a great servant to Celtic both as a player and manager.”

Well, Chris Sutton and his fellow Celtic supporters need a dose of reality, they can’t win everything all of the time.

Neil Lennon did a great job, Celtic fan Sutton saying that Neil Lennon ‘had to go’, despite Celtic currently standing 12 points above third in the table and nailed on to be runners up in the league and indeed over 40 points above the relegation zone.

How can you possibly agree with the sacking of a manager mid-season when his team are second in the table, surely a deluded view from this top pundit, Chris Sutton needs to get a grip and realise his team don’t have a divine right to win every game and every competition…

It is only two months ago when the excellent Jake Humphrey (a Norwich not Newcastle fan) felt compelled to call out the trolling of Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage after Newcastle put in a woeful performance on 19 December 2020 at home to Fulham, very lucky to get a 1-1 draw against Scott Parker’s 10 men team and the visitors looking more dangerous and ambitious even with a man down, we saw these appear on Twitter:

and this…

Whilst a week earlier as Steve Bruce and Newcastle got lucky at home with a late goal against West Brom after another really poor performance against another of the three relegation favourites, we had this…

…and this

Jake Humphrey had had enough and replied with this on Sunday 20 December 2020…

If only there were more people in the media like him, prepared to do a professional job with integrity, rather than go for cheap trolling of fanbases and taking obvious pleasure in doing so.

So Chris Sutton, what have you got to say?

Agreeing for somebody to be sacked for finishing second and calling their season a ‘disaster’, what have you got to say about your mate Steve Bruce?

