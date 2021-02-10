Transfer Rumours

Salomon Rondon imminent transfer to CSKA – The claims / figures don’t add up

Salomon Rondon is reported to be on the move again.

The striker has been with Dalian Pro for 19 months now, since the Chinese Super League club paid the £16.5m release clause.

Salomon Rondon has scored 14 goals in 27 league starts (plus four sub appearances) for the Chinese club but their 2021 league season doesn’t kick off until April.

Now reports have claimed that the 31 year old is set to return to Russia.

Salomon Rondon spent three years of his career (2012-2015) playing for Rubin Kazan and Zenit, before heading to the Premier League where he joined West Brom.

Now, over in Russia, Metaratings.ru claim they have inside knowledge of an imminent move for Rondon, saying he is set to take his medical before joining CSKA Moscow. They don’t give any claimed figure on any transfer fee but they do say that they have been informed that Salomon Rondon has been offered and accepted a salary of 1.8 million euros plus bonuses, per year. The report says that this will make the former Newcastle striker one of the highest paid CSKA players.

That equates to around £1.58m per season, just over £30,000 a week. Even Metaratings.ru point out that when Salomon Rondon left Zenit (six years ago) he was earning almost twice that amount, they say the forward was on 3.3m euros (Approx £2.89m – £56,000 per week).

Salomon Rondon will surely have seen his pay go up when moving to the Premier League back in 2015, then up again when moving to China in 2019. So do the figures really add up?

Having played for two different clubs there, it is easy to believe that Rondon could potentially be open to a return to Russia, but surely not at the claimed salary.

What isn’t in doubt is that surely Salomon Rondon will be on the move sooner rather than later.

Rafa Benitez was the major reason for the striker’s move to Dalian Pro and with Rafa Benitez announcing on 23 January 2021 that he had left the Chinese Super League club, I would expect Salomon Rondon to surely follow.

Maybe a big surprise that no Premier League club made a move in January, especially the likes of West Brom who did sign players and have allowed Sam Allardyce to spend money in order to try and avoid relegation. Surely Rondon himself would have been open to a Premier League return, almost certainly his first choice you would imagine.

With that Premier League transfer window closed now though, Salomon Rondon does have limited choice if he does want to play football in the very near future. Russian clubs can still sign players until 25 February 2021, in Switzerland it is 15 February, Ukraine the 2 March and Poland 24 February. Not many likely possibilities there.

CSKA Moscow are currently second in the Russian Premier League, four points behind leaders Zenit, maybe there is a chance of potentially Salomon Rondon moving in the short-term to Russia, before then a Premier League return next season, or even La Liga where he would likely have options as well in the summer.

Good luck to the striker wherever he ends up, only 30 Premier League starts (two as a sub) in his one season at Newcastle United but directly involved in 18 goals (scoring 11 and seven assists), plus named NUFC player of the year.

