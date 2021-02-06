Opinion

Ralph Hasenhuttl for Newcastle United?

Newcastle v Southampton, another must win game ahead of us on Saturday afternoon.

Southampton, a team just beaten 9-0 away at Old Trafford, coming to St James Park to face Newcastle United.

I read somewhere yesterday that despite ‘better’ recent performances from Newcastle United and despite us being at home against a Southampton team with all sorts of problems who have lost four on the bounce and just lost 9-0, they are still the favourites to win the fixture…

How the heck can that be the case?

Southampton have done fairly well in recent years, they’ve been very well run as a club, brilliant youth academy , decent side, fairly competitive, but their biggest weapon is their manager.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has proved another brilliant appointment by the hierarchy at Southampton, as good or better a job than the ones Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman did respectfully at that club.

It just goes to show what a good manager can do when appreciated and allowed to get on with the task in hand.

These Southampton managers had nowhere near the net spend Steve Bruce has been given at Newcastle United, yet they worked wonders and did a good job for the club.

I would much rather have Ralph Hasenhuttl managing Newcastle United than Steve Bruce, any day of the week.

He seems to have improved the Southampton players as individuals and as a team, adapting to English football very quickly.

He has passion, he’s energetic, enthusiastic and he seems to know how to get the very best out of the players at his disposal.

I’ll admit I’d never heard of him before he came in and took over from Mark Hughes, and at the time I felt he’d be no better than Hughes at that job, given they had fairly ordinary players. My hands are up though, I was wrong big time about Ralph Hasenhuttl,

I don’t think he could have done more and I see this man moving on to bigger and better things, sooner rather than later. Yes they have lost 9-0 twice in a year or so but regardless, he’s been great overall for them.

No disrespect to Southampton intended but I see him outgrowing that club. He’s too good for a Mike Ashley run Newcastle United but if a takeover did happen, I’d be fairly open to having Ralf Hasenhuttl in the hot seat.

I wish Southampton all the best as I’ve never had an issue with that club but I hope we can see us really get at them early and try and take advantage of their recent poor form. Yes our form is awful too but the performances have been better despite losing two of the last three games.

We need to press high up the pitch, don’t let them settle and Newcastle must pass the ball quicker.

If we do happen to score early again, then go all out for another and kill them off, not as we saw happened against Crystal Palace the other night.

If we don’t win this one we are in serious trouble.

We are unlikely to get anything out of Chelsea or Manchester United away in the following two games , so if we don’t win against Southampton, it is getting serious.

