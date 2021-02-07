News

Ralph Hasenhuttl brutally honest after 3-2 defeat at Newcastle United

Ralph Hasenhuttl didn’t hold back after losing 3-2 at St James Park.

Southampton had their moments and could, probably should, have won.

However, Newcastle United arguably deserved the win with their defensive rearguard action in the second half, when reduced to ten and then nine men.

Southampton unlucky to see an Ings effort hit the post and bounce straight into Darlow’s arms, whilst the NUFC keeper simply spread himself and earned the luck to keep out a point blank header from six yards out, in another close escape.

The reality was though that Southampton failed at both ends, shocking first half defending saw the Saints gift three goals, then after the break, whilst Newcastle defended well and the weather contributed significantly in not allowing free flowing football, Southampton did nowhere near enough in terms of creating chances to ensure they got something from the match.

Southampton have had significant problems with injuries and suspension but in the last five games (all defeats) they have now conceded 18 goals, 12 of those in their last two. Putting that into context, they only conceded 19 goals in the opening 17 PL games this season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl:

“The story is easy to tell.

“A horrible start again, conceding goals far too easy and it is always tough to fight back.

“We had chances in the second half but not enough to deserve to win.

“It is good that some players are coming back and we must quickly find the reset button.

“We are in a tough situation at the moment but we have to find a way out as quickly as possible.

“If you concede the goals we did today, this is a problem.

“It can’t be that every chance is a goal, this is impossible in the Premier League.

“We must find quick the way back to better defending; if we don’t do this then it’s very tough to win games.

“In the second half, we had a few good moments, but I must say after being two men up it was not good enough. We didn’t create enough chances.

“A few chaotic situations in the box but this is not good enough. We need to do it much better.

“They defended well, and we didn’t do it well enough.

“It’s clear when you concede so easily the goals, it’s always tough to come back. It’s really disappointing that we don’t take points in the moment. We have to fightback as quickly as possible.

“The pitch was deep and we’re trying to create chances but even so we have to have better counter-pressing.

“The crosses were horrible, always on the ground and not in the air when we have players like Jannik [Vestergaard] in the box.

“We had players to be dangerous there – All in all, not good enough.”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

