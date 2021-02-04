News

Ralph Hasenhuttl availability update for Newcastle v Southampton – 5 positives and 1 negative

Ralph Hasenhuttl has given his press conference ahead of facing Newcastle United.

The Southampton boss hoping to bounce back from four Premier League defeats in a row.

The last of which was a nine goal hammering by Man Utd on Tuesday, as Newcastle United were losing to Crystal Palace.

With numerous players missing on Tuesday, Ralph Hasenhuttl was hoping for good news ahead of the game at St James Park and overall, he has got that.

Thursday afternoon has seen Jan Bednarek rightly have his red card and suspension overturned, meaning he can keep his ever present PL record this season.

Whilst Ralph Hasenhuttl has also revealed that he could have his first choice centre-back pairing reunited, as Jannik Vestergaard could also return from injury.

The Southampton boss also reports that Oriol Romeu and Kyle Walker-Peters are likely to be available.

Whilst a fifth piece of good news for him is that Takumi Minamino is also set to be available to make his first start on loan from Liverpool.

The only new negative news for Ralph Hasenhuttl is that Stuart Armstrong is now set to be ruled out, Armstrong scored in the 2-0 win over Newcastle earlier this season on the South coast.

Southampton reporting on the Ralph Hasenhuttl press conference ahead of playing Newcastle United:

The manager has confirmed a mixed bag of team news ahead of Saturday’s trip to Newcastle United, with a number of key personnel returning, but also some fresh injury concerns.

Stuart Armstrong is unlikely to feature at the weekend, as he’s picked up a muscle issue, but there may be a first chance to catch a glimpse of new signing Takumi Minamino, who joined Saints on deadline day this week.

The defensive ranks have received a considerable boost, as it was confirmed earlier that Jan Bednarek’s red card has been overturned thanks to a successful appeal, while Jannik Vestergaard may also be nearing a return to full fitness.

Oriol Romeu and Kyle Walker-Peters are on track to provide additional options, which are very welcome during such a busy period, the manager said.

Speaking about Jan Bednarek’s situation, the boss commented: “It was the only possible decision for us. It’s just a pity that this decision was not made during the game because maybe there would have been less drama.

“The squad feeling is that we’ve made this experience once and what happened afterwards was a reaction that everyone wanted to show.

“Games like this can happen from time to happen. It’s up to us to show what team we are. The good thing is, after every setback, you see new hope.

“Oriol [Romeu] is training today, we maybe have Jannik [Vestergaard] back available for the weekend. I see Minamino training today, he’s made a fantastic start already. This gives us all an emotional lift to be honest.

“I had today the first time to speak to him at length. It’s the right choice for us, I’m very happy he’s around the team. He’s showed me already he’s got the qualities to help us.

“Stu [Armstrong] has a problem with his muscle, he’ll be out for this weekend. The problems with injuries do not stop. Kyle [Walker-Peters] is maybe available. But there’s no good news without bad news.”

