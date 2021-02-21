News

Pretty special Manchester United v Newcastle United statistics pre-Sunday night

It is Manchester United v Newcastle United.

Steve Bruce’s team kicking off at 7pm on Sunday night, facing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his players at Old Trafford.

So what are the form lines and statistics relevant to this Manchester United v Newcastle United clash?

Are you sitting comfortably?

Well you might not be after you have read the following…

The most obvious and well known is that in the past 49 years, since 1972, Newcastle United have won only one league game at Old Trafford.

In 25 Manchester United v Newcastle United matches at Old Trafford, Newcastle have won one, drawn eight and lost sixteen.

However, the last 20 PL clashes at Old Trafford have seen fourteen Man Utd wins and only the eight points from five draws and a win.

Steve Bruce has never ever won at Old Trafford in his 23 years in management.

Indeed, in those 23 years, Bruce has only managed one draw away at Man Utd.

As a manager, in his whole career, Steve Bruce has only got one win to his name against Manchester United and that was when Matty Longstaff got the winner at St James Park.

His entire career as a manager against Man Utd is Played 25 Won 1 Drawn 5 Lost 19.

Newcastle United have failed to have a single effort on target in the first half of a Premier League game nine times this season in twenty four matches. This is more often than any other club, with Burnley next worst with eight, after they failed to have a first half effort on target on Saturday when drawing 0-0 with West Brom.

Steve Bruce’s team go into this match with form of only two wins in fifteen matches, a run that includes a massive eleven defeats.

In eight of their last ten games, Newcastle United have conceded two or more goals.

With Callum Wilson (10) out injured, only two NUFC players have scored more than one Premier League goal this season – Almiron (4) and Hendrick (2).

Steve Bruce signed Joelinton and Andy Carroll in summer 2019, between them they have scored four goals in a combined 89 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle United have scored first on each of their last three visits to Old Trafford.

They went on to lose those three games 4-1, 3-2 and 4-1.

How about Manchester United v Newcastle United as a Premier League fixture compared to NUFC travelling to the rest of the ‘big six’ in the Premier League era:

Arsenal v Newcastle – 4 wins, 2 draws, 14 points

Chelsea v Newcastle – 1 win, 6 draws, 9 points

Liverpool v Newcastle – 1 win, 4 draws, 7 points

Man City v Newcastle – 1 win, 4 draws, 7 points

Man Utd v Newcastle – 1 win, 8 draws, 11 points

Tottenham v Newcastle – 11 wins, 2 draws, 35 points

