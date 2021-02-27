News

Premier League weekend schedule laid out with best and worst outcomes for Newcastle United

The Premier League kicks off again this Saturday afternoon.

Man City v West Ham kicking things off as the lunchtime match.

Later on Saturday at 8pm, Newcastle United taking on Wolves at St James Park.

The Premier League producing this decent graphic to show when all ten matches are to be played this weekend and on what TV and radio channels you can follow them on:

As for what would be the best possible outcomes for Newcastle United in this weekend’s matches, this is how the Premier League table looks before a ball is kicked this weekend:

If Newcastle win, that would of course pretty much take care of anything and everything. However, the bookies have Wolves as big favourites to win at 5/4, with Newcastle United a big price of 13/5 to get the home victory.

Looking at the other clubs towards the bottom…

It is West Brom v Brighton at 3pm today, the Seagulls a big favourite to win and go four points clear of Newcastle United. Can Sam Allardyce do Newcastle a favour…?

Apart from the NUFC game, the big game of course is noon on Sunday when it Crystal Palace v Fulham. If Steve Bruce has made it only two wins and thirteen defeats (and two draws) in seventeen games with a loss to Wolves, Scott Parker will at last climb out of the relegation zone if getting victory at Selhurst Park.

The other club currently in the middle of the relegation battle are Burnley, Sean Dyche’s team away at Spurs on Sunday with a 2pm kick-off.

Not sure what the reason is but following this weekend’s games, you then have 14 Premier League clubs then all playing in midweek as well. As you can see above, the likes of Fulham (at Spurs), West Brom (home to Everton), Burnley (home to Leicester) and Sheff Utd (home to Villa) all have games, whereas Newcastle don’t. After Wolves tonight, Newcastle United don’t play again until next weekend’s full Premier League programme, away at Sam Allardyce’s West Brom at noon on Sunday (7 March).

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 27 February

Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 7 March

West Brom v Newcastle (12pm) Amazon Prime

Friday 12 March

Newcastle v Aston Villa (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 3 April (TBC)

Newcastle v Tottenham

