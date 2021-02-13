News

Premier League weekend schedule laid out – Best and worst outcomes for Newcastle United

The Premier League kicks off again this Saturday afternoon.

Leicester v Liverpool kicking things off as the lunchtime match.

Then on Monday night at 8pm, Newcastle United taking on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as the final Premier League game of the weekend.

The Premier League producing this decent graphic to show when all ten matches are to be played and on what TV and radio channels you can follow them on:

As for what would be the best possible outcomes for Newcastle United in this weekend’s matches, this is how the Premier League table looks before a ball is kicked this weekend:

If Newcastle win, that would of course pretty much take care of anything and everything. However, the bookies have NUFC at 14/1 longshots to beat Chelsea and with Callum Wilson in particular missing, a victory would be very unexpected.

Looking at the other clubs towards the bottom…

Burnley are away at Crystal Palace with a decent chance of edging further away from the relegation zone and potentially overtaking Newcastle.

Burnley, along with Fulham, have a game in hand on Newcastle and by the end of February will have caught that game up, that pair (they play each other this coming midweek) having four matches to play whilst NUFC have only three more games this month.

Newcastle have won two of their last three matches but with a wider form of only two wins in the last fourteen games, (with ten defeats and two draws) it is a bit premature to think a corner has definitely been turned after just a couple of positive results.

Fulham remain the club most likely to escape the bottom three and they have Everton away on Sunday and then Burnley away on Wednesday.

That is then followed by Sheffield United at home next Saturday, before Palace away on the last day of the month. The time coming where they must start turning draws (have drawn 8 of their last 11 Premier League games) into wins, probably needing something like seven points or more from these four February matches if they are going to stand any chance, including taking advantage this month of that game in hand on both Newcastle and Brighton.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Monday 15 February

Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 21 February

Man Utd v Newcastle United (7pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27 February

Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports

