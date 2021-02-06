News

Premier League schedule laid out for weekend – Best and worst outcomes for Newcastle United

The Premier League kicks off again this Saturday afternoon.

Villa v Arsenal kicking things off as the lunchtime match.

The two games at 3pm, Newcastle United taking on Southampton, as well as Burnley v Brighton.

The Premier League producing this decent graphic to show when all ten matches are to be played and on what TV and radio channels you can follow them on:

As for what would be the best possible outcomes for Newcastle United in this weekend’s matches, this is how the Premier League table looks before a ball is kicked this weekend:

If Newcastle win, that would of course pretty much take care of anything and everything.

The problem is that they haven’t been winning, only one in their last thirteen games, with ten defeats and two draws.

With away games at Chelsea and Man Utd to follow, things could begin to look very dodgy if Newcastle lose to the Saints, especially if other clubs at the bottom pick up points.

Burnley play Brighton at the same time as Newcastle’s game and so somebody has to pick up points in this relegation battle. If Burnley avoid defeat then they are guaranteed to go above Steve Bruce’s Newcastle side. Though a Brighton win would send them five points clear of NUFC (if Newcastle lose), Graham Potter’s side having beaten Spurs and Liverpool in their last two matches, without conceding a goal. Burnley have a game in hand of Newcastle as well.

Of course, everybody else is hoping that the three clubs at the very bottom stay cut off from safety.

However, Fulham have drawn seven of their last ten matches and are just missing that extra step, mainly through lack of goals, to win games. In these last ten games, Fulham scoring six and only conceding eight.

West Ham have won five of their last six PL matches but Scott Parker’s team will be having a right go at a Hammers side which are surely overperforming at the moment under David Moyes. Though it does help when you show some ambition, West Ham making Benrahma’s move permanent in the January transfer window and paying the loan fee and wages to bring Lingard in.

Spurs have lost their last three games and only scored one goal, Allardyce’s West Brom will be big underdogs but will think they can get something if they can score a goal, Tottenham struggling without Harry Kane.

Chelsea have only won four of their last eleven PL matches but that includes the last two under Tuchel. Sheffield United have won three of their last five and now full of confidence as they face Chelsea at home. The Blades drew 2-2 at Stamford Bridge last season and hammered Chelsea 3-0 at home in July 2020, a most unlikely survival route would open up a fraction more if making it four wins in their last six PL matches.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Saturday 6 February

Newcastle v Southampton (3pm) BT Sport

Monday 15 February

Chelsea v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 21 February

Man Utd v Newcastle United (7pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27 February

Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports

