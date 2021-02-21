News

Premier League relegation odds impacted after Saturday night Fulham win and other results

Interesting to see how the Premier League relegation odds are looking after the latest set of matches on Saturday.

For Newcastle United fans, it was really a case of all eyes on Fulham.

Scott Parker’s team only managed the one goal in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday night but fully deserved it after dominating the game. Fulham having 65% possession and a shot advantage of 15 v 4, with on target 7 v 2.

Other results this weekend have seen Wolves 1 Leeds o on Friday night and then on Saturday ahead of Fulham 1 Sheffield United 0, you had Southampton 1 Chelsea 1, Burnley 1 West Brom 1 and Liverpool 0 Everton 0.

Worth looking at the updated Premier League table, how it looks now on Sunday morning:

As you can see, Newcastle United stay fourth from bottom after this weekend’s matches so far BUT Fulham have now closed to within only three points and have a better goal difference than Steve Bruce’s team.

Seven days ago Newcastle United were ten points ahead of Fulham and now that has been cut by seven points to just three.

Both Southampton and Burnley have crawled another point clear of Newcastle with Saturday’s results but even though they got a draw playing with only ten men, West Brom are still eleven points behind the Magpies and along with Sheffield United look doomed. Although Newcastle fans will no doubt fear the worst that after Man Utd away tonight and then Wolves at home next Saturday, we have a visit to Sam Allardyce’s Baggies team on Sunday 7 March.

None of the Sunday games affect the relegation battle ahead of Man Utd v Newcastle United at 7pm tonight, with then Brighton v Crystal Palace on Monday night.

So how does this leave the bookies seeing the Premier League relegation odds now?

The updated Premier League relegation odds from Betfair on Sunday morning:

1/50 Sheffield United

1/40 West Brom

5/6 Fulham

13/8 Newcastle United

17/2 Burnley

11/1 Crystal Palace

22/1 Brighton

90/1 Southampton

90/1 Leeds

250/1 Wolves

So basically, the bookies still see two certainties for relegation in Sheffield United and West Brom.

Then despite Brighton only being a point ahead of Newcastle United, the bookies are seeing the Seagulls very unlikely to go down now with Premier League relegation odds of 22/1, Brighton undefeated in their six matches and picking up twelve points.

Burnley are seen as the next most in danger after Newcastle United, Sean Dyche’s team at 17/2 for the drop. Burnley have been desperate to watch but are toughing it out and crawling to probably safety, they are unbeaten in four games. All four against relegation rivals and have drawn with Brighton (1-1), Fulham (1-1) and West Brom (0-0), plus won 3-0 at Crystal Palace.

Burnley have picked up eighteen points from their last thirteen Premier League matches, whilst Brighton have sixteen points from their last thirteen.

In comparison, Newcastle United have picked up only eight points in their last thirteen PL matches.

For the bookies it is increasingly looking like a straight fight between Fulham and Newcastle United to fill that third relegation spot. The gap rapidly closing with their win against the Blades, Fulham still favourites at 5/6 to go down but Newcastle now only 13/8 to replace them.

Ahead of this weekend’s matches, Steve Bruce was desperate to claim that everybody from Southampton (in thirteenth) down were all still involved in the relegation fight. However, if Newcastle United had been thirteenth and ten points (now eight points) clear of the bottom three, there would have been no way he (Bruce) would have accepted in any way that Newcastle were in danger of relegation.

Indeed, no doubt he would still have been talking about a top half finish, which you may be interested to know, sees the bookies offering odds of 200/1 on Steve Bruce and his NUFC team ending up in the top ten at the end of the season.

A win at Old Trafford would of course calm a lot of nerves but despite Man Utd only winning five of their twelve home Premier League matches this season, nobody is giving Newcastle a chance, even though Sheffield United won there only just over three weeks ago and West Brom drew at Old Trafford last weekend.

