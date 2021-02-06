News

Premier League Officially confirm – 25 man Newcastle United squad for rest of the season

The Premier League have confirmed the Newcastle United squad for the remainder of this season.

After the closure of the January Transfer Window, the club had to give the list of senior players to the Premier League.

Only these senior players can play in the remaining 16 Premier League games, those who come under the Under 21 category can also play, not having to be named in the official senior squad.

The Premier League confirming…

Newcastle United’s 25-man squad is (* Show which players qualify as homegrown):

Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel

Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio

Carroll, Andrew Thomas*

Clark, Ciaran*

Darlow, Karl*

Dubravka, Martin

Dummett, Paul*

Fernandez, Federico

Fraser, Ryan

Gayle, Dwight Devon Boyd*

Gillespie, Mark Joseph*

Hayden, Isaac Scot*

Hendrick, Jeffrey*

Kraft, Emil Henry Kristoffer

Lascelles, Jamaal*

Lewis, Jamal*

Longstaff, Sean David*

Manquillo Gaitan, Javier

Murphy, Jacob Kai*

Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*

Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee

Schar, Fabian Lukas

Shelvey, Jonjo*

Twasam, Christian Atsu

Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*

No massive surprises.

DeAndre Yedlin has joined Galatasaray on a free transfer and so is now counted out of the original NUFC 25 man squad that played the opening months of the season.

Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons have also left the club but neither were included in this season’s opening NUFC Premier League squad.

Christian Atsu now comes in and takes Yedlin’s place, though difficult to see Atsu getting on the pitch unless there are a serious number of players ruled out.

Henri Saivet once again excluded, he will see out his five and a half year contract which ends in June, unable to add to the three Premier League starts he amassed in the first five years of his NUFC deal. Nice work if you can get it.

In addition, there are 52 NUFC Under 21 players confirmed by the Premier League, these include loan signing Joe Willock, as well as the likes of Matty Longstaff and Elliot Anderson.

U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)

Allan, Thomas David

Anderson, Elliot Junior

Bailey, Owen John Edward

Banda, Piotr

Barclay, Harry

Barrett, Ryan Thomas

Brannen, Lewis Paul

Brookwell, Niall

Brown, William George

Carlyon, Nathan Matthew

Cass, Lewis Graham

Chrystal, Liam Jack

Cross, Bradley Paul

Crossley, Kyle

De Bolle, Lucas

Ebanks, Tai Graham

Flaherty, Stanley

Francillette, Ludwig Georges

Gamblin, Lucas Ralph

Gilchrist, Josh Gordon

Green, Joel John

Harrison, Joshua

Huntley, James Alan

Langley, Daniel David

Longelo-Mbule, Rosaire

Longstaff, Matthew Ben

Marshall, Oliver Joshua

McEntee, Oisin Michael

Midgley, Thomas Jack

Miley, Jamie

Ndiweni, Michael Nqobile

Nicholson, Joshua Philip

Oliver, Joe Alexander

Robertson, Nathan James

Rounsfell, George David Alan

Scott, Joshua

Sorensen, Elias Fritjof Graenge

Stephenson, Dylan Jay

Stewart, Joshua Thomas

Swailes, Jude Christopher

Thompson, Max Anthony

Thomson, Regan Alexander

Toure, Fode Yannick

Turner, Jake Edward

Turner-Cooke, Jay

Vilca Betetta, Rodrigo Gary

Walters, Oliver Reece

Watts, Kelland John William James

White, Joe Peter

Willock, Joseph George

Wilson, Adam Ayiro

Young, Jack

