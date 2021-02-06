Premier League Officially confirm – 25 man Newcastle United squad for rest of the season
The Premier League have confirmed the Newcastle United squad for the remainder of this season.
After the closure of the January Transfer Window, the club had to give the list of senior players to the Premier League.
Only these senior players can play in the remaining 16 Premier League games, those who come under the Under 21 category can also play, not having to be named in the official senior squad.
The Premier League confirming…
Newcastle United’s 25-man squad is (* Show which players qualify as homegrown):
Almiron Rejala, Miguel Angel
Apolinario De Lira, Joelinton Cassio
Carroll, Andrew Thomas*
Clark, Ciaran*
Darlow, Karl*
Dubravka, Martin
Dummett, Paul*
Fernandez, Federico
Fraser, Ryan
Gayle, Dwight Devon Boyd*
Gillespie, Mark Joseph*
Hayden, Isaac Scot*
Hendrick, Jeffrey*
Kraft, Emil Henry Kristoffer
Lascelles, Jamaal*
Lewis, Jamal*
Longstaff, Sean David*
Manquillo Gaitan, Javier
Murphy, Jacob Kai*
Ritchie, Matthew Thomas*
Saint Maximin, Allan Irenee
Schar, Fabian Lukas
Shelvey, Jonjo*
Twasam, Christian Atsu
Wilson, Callum Eddie Graham*
No massive surprises.
DeAndre Yedlin has joined Galatasaray on a free transfer and so is now counted out of the original NUFC 25 man squad that played the opening months of the season.
Achraf Lazaar and Rolando Aarons have also left the club but neither were included in this season’s opening NUFC Premier League squad.
Christian Atsu now comes in and takes Yedlin’s place, though difficult to see Atsu getting on the pitch unless there are a serious number of players ruled out.
Henri Saivet once again excluded, he will see out his five and a half year contract which ends in June, unable to add to the three Premier League starts he amassed in the first five years of his NUFC deal. Nice work if you can get it.
In addition, there are 52 NUFC Under 21 players confirmed by the Premier League, these include loan signing Joe Willock, as well as the likes of Matty Longstaff and Elliot Anderson.
U21 players (Contracts and Scholars)
Allan, Thomas David
Anderson, Elliot Junior
Bailey, Owen John Edward
Banda, Piotr
Barclay, Harry
Barrett, Ryan Thomas
Brannen, Lewis Paul
Brookwell, Niall
Brown, William George
Carlyon, Nathan Matthew
Cass, Lewis Graham
Chrystal, Liam Jack
Cross, Bradley Paul
Crossley, Kyle
De Bolle, Lucas
Ebanks, Tai Graham
Flaherty, Stanley
Francillette, Ludwig Georges
Gamblin, Lucas Ralph
Gilchrist, Josh Gordon
Green, Joel John
Harrison, Joshua
Huntley, James Alan
Langley, Daniel David
Longelo-Mbule, Rosaire
Longstaff, Matthew Ben
Marshall, Oliver Joshua
McEntee, Oisin Michael
Midgley, Thomas Jack
Miley, Jamie
Ndiweni, Michael Nqobile
Nicholson, Joshua Philip
Oliver, Joe Alexander
Robertson, Nathan James
Rounsfell, George David Alan
Scott, Joshua
Sorensen, Elias Fritjof Graenge
Stephenson, Dylan Jay
Stewart, Joshua Thomas
Swailes, Jude Christopher
Thompson, Max Anthony
Thomson, Regan Alexander
Toure, Fode Yannick
Turner, Jake Edward
Turner-Cooke, Jay
Vilca Betetta, Rodrigo Gary
Walters, Oliver Reece
Watts, Kelland John William James
White, Joe Peter
Willock, Joseph George
Wilson, Adam Ayiro
Young, Jack
