News

Premier League official statement on Newcastle United Live TV Matches

There are two more Newcastle United Live TV Matches in February.

Newcastle travelling to play Man Utd on Sunday 21 February at 7pm, on BT Sport.

Then Saturday 27 February sees Newcastle play Wolves at St James Park in an 8pm kick-off on Sky Sports.

Wednesday afternoon has seen an official Premier League statement released on Newcastle United Live TV Matches and indeed those of all the 19 other PL clubs as well.

The statement saying that all Premier League matches will continue to be shown live indefinitely ‘until Government guidance permits supporters to return to stadiums.’

By which of course I assume they mean a significant number of fans, certainly a majority of capacity, as opposed to the two or three thousand that were allowed for a brief period in some areas of the country, until the virus situation meant we were back to empty stadiums everywhere for the foreseeable future.

You have to think that this pretty much confirms that at least for the rest of this 2020/21 Premier League season, all matches will be shown live on one of the TV channels.

No doubt everybody connected with football, from clubs and broadcasters, as well as fans, will be hoping that the start of the 2021/22 season will when we see some kind of a return to normality with fans back inside St James Park and the other football stadiums.

Premier League Official Statement:

‘The Premier League today confirmed all fixtures s for the 2020/21 season will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the UK. This arrangement will be extended until Government guidance permits supporters to return to stadiums.

All matches will be shown via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC, who continue to work with us to deliver these additional matches while stadiums are missing the supporters who are such an integral part of the game.

Details of broadcast selections for March and the rearrangement of previously postponed matches will be announced in due course.

The Premier League and its clubs remain committed to an accessible solution for fans. The UK live broadcast arrangements will be reviewed in consultation with clubs and in line with any decisions made by Government regarding the return of spectators to stadiums.’

Three more Newcastle United Live TV matches (see below) to come in March 2021, away at West Brom and Brighton, plus home to Villa, broadcast details still to be announced. Those games then followed by a two week international break.

Newcastle United upcoming matches:

Sunday 21 February

Man Utd v Newcastle United (7pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27 February

Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 6 March (TBC)

West Bromwich v Newcastle

Saturday 13 March (TBC)

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday 20 March (TBC)

Brighton v Newcastle

