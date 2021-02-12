News

Premier League goalkeepers making most saves so far this season – Darlow under pressure from Dubravka

Who are the best Premier League goalkeepers?

Well in Martin Dubravka, Newcastle fans certainly felt that they had got one of the best in the English top tier.

For two and a half years he was outstanding and not missing a single Premier League match.

However, pre-season injury and surgery, meant that after over two and a half years out of the first team, Karl Darlow had to step back into the Premier League.

Not having played since a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace in February 2018, Karl Darlow quickly had plenty to occupy him once the 2020/21 PL season kicked off.

The Newcastle United keeper going well clear of the competition early in the season, in terms of Premier League goalkeepers making the most saves this season.

Indeed, on pretty much every way of measuring, Karl Darlow looked to be outperforming the other Premier League goalkeepers, certainly those towards the bottom of the table who were also being kept busy.

However, more recently, more and more Newcastle fans have wondered if it is time for Martin Dubravka to come back in?

These stats from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the number of saves by Premier League goalkeepers so far this season:

As you can see, West Brom’s Sam Johnstone is now at the very top when it comes to how many saves, Karl Darlow only fourth.

What about when you take into account though the saves these keepers haven’t made?

These are the stats of saves from total number of shots and the percentage of the total each has saved:

Sam Johnstone has saved 91 of 145 shots – 63% saved

Nick Pope has saved 84 of 113 – 74% saved

Illan Meslier has saved 83 of 121 – 69% saved

Karl Darlow has saved 78 of 116 – 67% saved

Alphonse Areola has saved 76 of 107 – 71% saved

Emiliano Martinez has saved 75 of 99 – 76% saved

Aaron Ramsdale has saved 74 of 111 – 67% saved

Vicente Guaita has saved 72 of 111 – 65% saved

Looking at the percentage saved stats, you have to say the Burnley and Villa keepers are the stand out ones, followed by the Fulham one, all of them with 71% or more shots saved.

The Leeds keeper is also ahead of Karl Darlow, with indeed the Newcastle keeper not really standing out at all amongst those keepers facing lots of shots.

Time for Martin Dubravka to step in maybe then?

