Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle v Wolves – Surprises and worries

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Wolves.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park on Saturday night at 8pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory with a run these past two and a half months of 12 defeats and just two wins in Newcastle’s last 16 games.

Newcastle United find themselves fifteenth in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up six points from a possible eighteen, with two wins and four defeats.

As for Wolves, they are fifth in the Premier League form table, with three wins, two draws and just the one defeat.

Nuno’s team have struggled a bit this season and threatened for a time to maybe get dragged into the relegation battle. However, these 10 points in the last four games have taken them to 33 points and pretty much certain safety.

Their big problem has been goals, only scoring the same (26) as Newcastle United so far.

They had a double blow on that front, Jota joining Liverpool in the summer and then Jimenez suffering that horrific injury. In the previous two seasons (18/19 and 19/20) Wolves had scored a total of 98 Premier League goals, with Jota and Jimenez getting 46 of the 98 between them.

Neto is the top scorer for Wolves so far with five Premier League goals, though they have five players in total with three or more PL goals. In contrast, the injured Callum Wilson has scored 10 of Newcastle’s 26, with then Almiron 4 and two others (Hendrick and ASM) with two each, nobody else more than one PL goal this season for NUFC.

Surprising to see the likes of Tottenham and especially Liverpool below Newcastle United in this Premier League form table.

Whilst it is a worry to see Fulham and Brighton doing so relatively well, in eighth and ninth on form in the table below as they try to escape relegation.

In the wider Premier League form, the last 14 PL games have seen Newcastle pick up just eight points, whilst Wolves have picked up 16 points in their last 14. In their last 14 PL matches, Brighton have accumulated 16 points and Fulham 15 points.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Southampton with latest one listed first:

Wolves 1 Leeds 0

Southampton 1 Wolves 2

Wolves 0 Leicester 0

Wolves 2 Arsenal 1

Palace 1 Wolves 0

Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Man Utd 3 Newcastle 1

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2

Everton 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2

