Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle v Southampton – Not great…

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Southampton.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park on Saturday afternoon at 3pm.

Steve Bruce desperate for a victory with a run these past two months of 10 defeats and just one win in Newcastle’s last 13 games.

Newcastle United find themselves twentieth of twenty in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up three points from a possible eighteen, with one win and five defeats.

As for Southampton, they are eighteenth in the Premier League form table, with one win, one draw and four defeats.

The Saints of course had a Tuesday night when everything that could go wrong, did so, losing 9-0 at Old Trafford and making it four Premier League defeats in a row, conceding 15 goals in the process.

It is a strange one because before this run of four defeats, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team had experienced three clean sheets in a row, only two goals in total conceded in their last six PL matches.

A massive match today against Southampton, as after that Newcastle travel to both Chelsea and Man Utd in their next two games.

In terms of longer-term form, whilst Newcastle have picked up only five points from their last 11 Premier League games with one win and two draws, Southampton have had three wins and three draws to make it twelve points from their last 11.

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Southampton with latest one listed first:

Man Utd 9 Southampton 0

Southampton 0 Aston Villa 1

Southampton 1 Arsenal 3

Leicester 2 Southampton 0

Southampton 1 Liverpool 0

Southampton 0 West Ham 0

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Newcastle 1 Crystal Palace 2

Everton 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0