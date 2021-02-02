News

Premier League form table ahead of Newcastle v Crystal Palace – Interesting

How the Premier League form table looks ahead of Newcastle United taking on Crystal Palace.

The two clubs meeting at St James Park on Tuesday night at 8.15pm.

Steve Bruce hoping for another victory after Saturday’s win at Everton, brought an end to a run of no wins in eleven games, which included nine defeats.

That win at Everton has raised Newcastle United twentieth to nineteenth in the Premier League form table below.

Picking up three points from a possible eighteen, with one win and five defeats.

As for Crystal Palace, they are thirteenth in the Premier League form table, with two wins, two draws and two defeats.

Roy Hodgson’s team in pretty solid form as four of their most recent six games were against clubs in the top five of this Premier League form table.

Newcastle United pulled off a late 2-0 win at Selhurst Park in late November and interesting to look at the longer form guide since then.

Steve Bruce and his team picking up just five points in the ten Premier League games since then, whilst Roy Hodgson and his side have managed to accumulate 13 points in eleven PL matches since that defeat to NUFC.

Crystal Palace are currently thirteenth, four points and two places above Newcastle, though they are one of only three PL clubs to have conceded more goals (36) than Newcastle United (34).

Here is the Premier League form table which covers the past six matches for all teams:

The last six results for Crystal Palace with latest one listed first:

Crystal Palace 1 Wolves 0

Crystal Palace 2 West Ham 3

Man City 4 Crystal Palace 0

Arsenal 0 Crystal Palace 0

Crystal Palace 2 Sheff Utd 0

Crystal Palace 1 Leicester 1

Newcastle’s last six results also listed with the latest result first:

Everton 0 Newcastle 2

Newcastle 1 Leeds 2

Aston Villa 2 Newcastle 0

Arsenal 3 Newcastle 0

Sheffield United 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Leicester 2

