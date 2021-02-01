Opinion

Predicted Newcastle team v Crystal Palace has these two changes

Looking ahead to Tuesday night’s Newcastle team v Crystal Palace.

Steve Bruce comes into this game on the back of a stress-relieving 2-0 win at Everton.

This having followed a run of no wins in eleven, with nine defeats and two draws.

The two goals on Saturday, matching the return of the previous fourteen hours of football for Newcastle.

We got a fair bit of guidance from the Steve Bruce pre-match press conference, as to which players would and wouldn’t be available for this Newcastle team v Crystal Palace.

The NUFC Head Coach confirming that Federico Fernandez will be missing once again. Whilst Steve Bruce added that Jamaal Lascelles would also be unavailable, the NUFC heading off for a scan today after picking up that injury at Everton.

Meanwhile, Steve Bruce said that Ryan Fraser had been ill and hadn’t trained on Sunday, suggesting he is unlikely to be considered against Palace.

In better news though, Bruce said that both Ciaran Clark and Paul Dummett would be available if selected.

DeAndre Yedlin is one to cross off the list of possibles though, having moved to Galatasaray on deadline day.

To help give a starting point, this was the 20 man Newcastle United squad that was selected against Everton on Saturday:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Subs Dubravka, Clark, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Gayle, Krafth, Anderson)

After Newcastle produced arguably their best performance of the season at Goodison Park, fair to say that you wouldn’t expect Steve Bruce to stray too far from the same eleven, injuries and fitness permitting.

In front of Karl Darlow, I expect to see full-backs Manquillo and Lewis who both did well against Everton.

In the middle of the defence, Ciaran Clark came on and played alongside Fabian Schar in the second-half on Saturday. They did well and are the only two centre-back options, unless you consider Paul Dummett, so they will surely start on Tuesday night.

Isaac Hayden was excellent on Saturday after having been restored to midfield, with Shelvey and Hendrick doing ok, very difficult to see Steve Bruce making any changes. The Longstaff brothers look to be getting shuffled back in the pack and with Joe Willock seemingly set to sign on deadline day, that will see their prospects look even less healthy. The Arsenal midfielder won’t be available for this game, even if the loan deal is sorted on Monday night.

Callum Wilson will of course lead the line again after a man of the match performance against Everton, whilst Miguel Almiron was very good again, now he is at last being allowed to play further forward in the team, as he did when first arriving and playing under Rafa Benitez.

There will be a second change I believe, with Allan Saint-Maximin looking set to return to the starting eleven after his recent sub appearances.

Making the predicted Newcastle team v Crystal Palace look something like this:

Steve Bruce will be desperately hoping for consecutive Premier League wins, plus it would be NUFC’s second double of the season having won 2-0 at Selhurst Park in November.

