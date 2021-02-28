Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Wolves player ratings after Saturday’s draw

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Wolves player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 1-1 draw..

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 – Saturday 27 February 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 52

Wolves:

Neves 73

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 53% (68%) Newcastle 47% (32%)

Total shots were Wolves 14 (7) Newcastle 19 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Ritchie 72), Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 63), Almiron (Fraser 45), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Carroll, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

