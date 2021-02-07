Player Ratings

Please give us your Newcastle v Southampton player ratings after Saturday’s win

We want all fans to give us your Newcastle v Southampton player ratings using our interactive system.

Please rate all 14 players used and from that there will be generated the overall supporter marks for every player.

Plus you can keep checking back to see how all the players are doing, as the overall ratings are instantly updated as people input their marks out of 10.

Mark the players now with your ratings after this 3-2 victory..

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 match report – One to remember and savour – Read HERE)

(Steve Bruce update on three new serious injuries for Newcastle United – Read HERE)

(3 Positives and 3 Negatives from Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Watch all the goals and incidents in official match highlights HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win – Read HERE)

