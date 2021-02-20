Opinion

Paul Merson usual embarrassing lack of research as talks about Steve Bruce sacking claims

Paul Merson has been talking about Newcastle United.

Again.

I guess that Paul Merson would say ‘shooting from the hip / lip’ if asked to describe his punditry style.

Otherwise known as doing zero research ahead of going on air and think you can just wing it based on your innate intelligence and making it up as you go along.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures, Newcastle United are seventeenth in the Premier League and if Fulham beat Sheffield United at Craven Cottage in the 8pm Saturday night game, Newcastle will be only three points above the relegation zone and Fulham will have a better goal difference.

Paul Merson declaring: ‘I think it all comes down to Fulham tonight, I really do. I think if Fulham win [at home to Sheffield United], Newcastle are in serious, serious trouble.’

I actually pretty much agree with all of that.

However, Paul Merson has been all over the place with his other comments on Newcastle United’s situation.

Paul Merson claiming it is probably Rafa Benitez and his people, or Fulham fans, who are putting out claims that Mike Ashley is going to sack Steve Bruce and has offered the job to Rafa Benitez.

Embarrassing (from Paul Merson), with minimal research (looking at what has been written this morning, not just headlines or half a dozen words on Twitter) Paul Merson would know that it is journalist Ian McGarry on the Transfer Window Podcast, who has claimed he has inside information that Mike Ashley has offered Rafa Benitez his old job back, to try and save Newcastle from Steve Bruce and relegation.

There is no social media campaign being waged by Rafa Benitez or Fulham fans to try and destabilise Newcastle United (even more than they are already under Ashley and Bruce, if that is humanly possible).

Paul Merson says in answer to these claims of Bruce being replaced by Benitez and fears of relegation, that Newcastle United ‘need to stay solid for the next four or five games’ in this relegation fight.

Hmmm, staying solid has been a bit beyond Newcastle this season, only three Premier League clubs have conceded more than Newcastle United and in the last ten NUFC games, in eight of the matches there have been two or more goals conceded.

Defeat at Manchester United on Sunday night would make it two wins and twelve defeats (and two draws) in the last 16 Steve Bruce Newcastle United matches.

That is not a conspiracy theory on social media, it is seriously poor form and one that surely should put Steve Bruce at risk of the sack…you would hope.

Paul Merson speaking on Sky Sports:

“This [claims Steve Bruce is to be sacked and replaced by Rafa Benitez] is a dangerous game.

“They [Newcastle United] are in a relegation battle and the last thing you need is the manager hearing this.

“It is social media but who’s making it up?

“Something has happened along the way.

“I don’t know if it’s Rafa’s people put it out there or what, or it is a Fulham fan.

“At the moment, I would be looking at this [Newcastle’s position] and thinking…This needs to get sorted, we [Newcastle United] need to stay solid for the next four or five games.

“It could be sorted by then but they need to be solid and you do not need to be listening to all this stuff, this is not good.

“Newcastle are in a major relegation battle without Callum Wilson being fit.

“I think it all comes down to Fulham tonight, I really do.

“I think if Fulham win [at home to Sheffield United], Newcastle are in serious, serious trouble.”

