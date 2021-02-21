News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says ‘Brucie always welcome back at Old Trafford’ and Newcastle change of tactics

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been talking ahead of tonight’s match at Old Trafford.

Manchester United need to win to ensure they will still be in second place after this weekend.

Newcastle United need to avoid defeat to increase the now only three points gap that separates them from the relegation zone and have a worse goal difference than Fulham.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer agrees that ‘Brucie’s always welcome back at Old Trafford’…and why wouldn’t he be. In his 23 years as a manager, Steve Bruce has never won away at Manchester United and indeed has only one draw in that entire time at Old Trafford. Home and away, Bruce has only beaten his old club once as a manager and that came courtesy of that Matty Longstaff goal at St James Park last season.

It is always pointless pre-match asking one Premier League manager about another, you will never get a fully truthful answer, just the same old platitudes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer proving that this is made all the worse when the opposing manager (head coach) is a former teammate from playing days.

Newcastle United are on a run of eleven defeats and only two wins (and two draws) in their last fifteen games, they’ve conceded two or more goals in eight of the last ten matches, NUFC are now one result away from falling into the relegation zone and yet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Steve Bruce has done a ‘very good job’ at Newcastle United.

Well in that case, if / when Steve Bruce finally gets the sack, I look forward to seeing him walk straight into a job at Old Trafford high up in Solskjaer’s management team…

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to the official Man Utd site:

‘Newcastle are obviously not having a great campaign, but they desperately need points…?’

“Every game in the Premier League is difficult.

“You’ve got to earn the right.

“You’ve got to do it by your quality but first of all the attitude.

“Run more than them, want it more than them and we’ve got players who have got the quality, so hopefully we can take the chances.”

‘And Brucie’s always welcome back to Old Trafford…?’

“He is, yeah.

“He’s done a very good job [at Newcastle], of course.

“It’s tight down there but I think the last few weeks they’ve found a different way of playing as well.

“Bringing Graham [Jones] in, they’ve tried a diamond, they’ve been more adventurous so I’m not sure what type of game he’ll set up but I know Brucie will go all out for three points.”

‘I suppose you’ve got a very pleasant selection dilemma after that win [4-0 v Real Sociedad] in midweek?’

“Yeah, Thursday night was perfect for us.

“We gave minutes to the ones that needed minutes, we got good confidence from the performance.

“The forwards scored goals – Dan [James], Marcus [Rashford], Bruno [Fernandes] scored two goals. I think we’ve found a way of playing when the spaces are there for us. I think we were good at finding the spaces. When they give you the space in behind, why not take it?”

‘It always feels like a tight turnaround, Thursday to Sunday, but after such a morale-boosting victory, I suppose the lads are quite happy to play again?’

“Of course they are.

“It helped us. The confidence is high, it’s a big boost for the morale.

“Of course it’s Sunday night so we’ve got three full days to recover.”

