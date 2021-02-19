News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on challenge posed by Newcastle United and injury update

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an update ahead of facing Newcastle United on Sunday night.

The Man Utd manager talking to the media at his press conference on Friday afternoon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer talking about what it is like to try and beat a negative team like Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United.

Whilst also giving an injury update, saying Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani may be back on Sunday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer though confirming that Paul Pogba and Phil Jones won’t be available.

“We think, or hope, both of them [van de Beek and Edinson will be fit] but we’re not sure.

”Maybe one, maybe two, maybe none. It’s one of those tight ones where you’ve got to make a call, probably after training on Saturday.”

“Of course, Paul [Pogba] is out and Phil [Jones] is out.

“I don’t know how Scott [McTominay] is. I don’t know how Donny and Edinson will be either. They’ve got a chance, I think, so we’ve just got to give them until before training on Saturday as we need to pick a team on Saturday. We’ll see how they are and hopefully they can both be available.

“Of course Dean [Henderson] is in with a shout [of keeping his place].

“We pick a team on Saturday and Dean was very solid, good kicking and he could or should have had an assist for Marcus, which is another thing we worked on. He was clean in his handling, clean in his short passes and it was a good performance.

“He is maturing all the time but I have a very, very good goalkeeper in David. He saved us against West Brom so I can’t say to you now. I always speak to the players first before I say who’s playing and they will know.”

Before beating a negatively set up Real Sociedad 4-0 on Thursday night, the last two Manchester United matches had been against West Ham and West Brom.

Both Premier League clubs set up negatively and frustrated Man Utd, West Ham only conceding in extra-time in their FA Cup match, then drawing 1-1 at the Hawthorns in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked about the challenge of facing another team that set up negatively in Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United:

“You know, every game creates opportunities, it creates problems.

“Teams give you spaces and it’s just a natural thing because the pitch is as big as it is.

“There are 11 players on each team and some teams give you space behind, some give you it in between, sometimes teams try to press high or press low.”

“We have to learn to adapt to every single game, it’s about learning from every game.

“So, in the last [Premier League] game, for example, West Brom defended deep and it wasn’t good enough from us.

“We knew about the spaces on Thursday so we have to play the game correctly and it’s also about quality, when you create chances to take that last pass or last cross. It’s about getting better and improving all the time.”

