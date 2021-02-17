News

NUFC cult hero with relegation fears due to Newcastle United Championship level personnel

When you want honesty from somebody working in the media, they don’t come better than Micky Quinn.

Especially when it comes to the situation at his old club.

The Newcastle United cult hero says it like it is and whilst the likes of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce still appear in denial that relegation is a live possibility, Micky Quinn is in no doubt about how things stand.

When asked whether United will stay up, Micky Quinn says he simply doesn’t know one way or the other.

The former NUFC number nine a lone voice of reason at Talksport…

Micky Quinn speaking to Talksport:

“I don’t know [whether Newcastle will stay up].

“You look at some of the players…

“Jonjo Shelvey and Dwight Gayle…

“Andy Carroll, who is past his sell by date.

“Joelinton, he couldn’t hit a barn door with a pea.

“These are guys who I think fall below Premier League class.

“Sheffield United have improved, Fulham have improved – they beat Everton at the weekend.

“You look at Burnley and they have improved.

“Newcastle are in a relegation fight.

“They can get out of it because they have got the likes of Allan [Saint-Maximin], Miguel [Almiron] and the kid Joe Willock, he’s done well since he’s come to Newcastle.

“They have got a chance, but to me if they play like that did [against Chelsea]… the first half was just desperate.”

Talking of people who are Championship standard at best at Newcastle United, Micky Quinn forgot to mention Steve Bruce.

Along with Mike Ashley, Bruce is the one most responsible for Newcastle United ending up fourth bottom and simply replying on Fulham and others not picking up points.

Steve Bruce continues to insist that he has had the final say on all players signed during his 19 months (so far…) at St James Park.

So it was his decision to fill the gaps left by Rondon and Perez with Joelinton and Andy Carrol.

In 89 Premier League appearances between them under Steve Bruce, Joelinton and Carroll have scored only four goals AND in Callum Wilson’s absence, neither of them could even get a start in Monday night’s team.

Rafa Benitez was in the process of moving the likes of Jonjo Shelvey out of the club as he was clearly not good enough, Rafa had completely sidelined the midfielder. Steve Bruce came in and made Shelvey the focus of his team.

Emil Krafth is woeful and was the worst player on the pitch on Monday night, another Steve Bruce signing.

The value of a good manager can’t be underestimated, starved of transfer funds, Rafa Benitez moulding a very average group of players into a team who comfortable finished in mid-table both seasons. With a defence who were seventh best both seasons when it came to number of goals conceded.

The impact of a bad manager can’t be underestimated either…and despite Mike Ashley allowing him a net spend of over £100m, Steve Bruce has Newcastle seventeenth in the Premier League and with the seventh worst defensive record last season, the fourth worst so far this campaign.

Micky Quinn says about the other teams at the bottom improving and picking up points, this is how each of the bottom six have performed in their last 13 Premier League games:

20 points – Burnley (6 wins, 2 draws and 5 defeats)

16 points – Brighton (3 wins, 7 draws and 3 defeats)

11 points – Fulham (1 win, 8 draws and 4 defeats)

10 points – Sheffield United (3 wins, 1 draw and 9 defeats)

8 points – Newcastle United (2 wins, 2 draws and 9 defeats)

20 points – West Brom (1 win, 4 draws and 8 defeats)

Just as well West Brom employed that useless lump, to help keep Newcastle United safe…for the time being.

If Fulham beat Burnley tonight, they will have picked up 14 points from their last 13 games.

This would put them four points behind Newcastle United with each having played 24 games so far, Fulham would have picked up six more points than NUFC in their last 13 PL matches.

If that pattern was then repeated, Fulham in the next 13 matches picking up six more points than Newcastle, it would put Fulham two points ahead of Steve Bruce’s team with one match to play.

That final match at Craven Cottage, Fulham home to Newcastle United…

