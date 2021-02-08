Player Ratings

Newcastle v Southampton player ratings results from NUFC fans – Very interesting reaction

The results of the Newcastle v Southampton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

Recently he has been Newcastle United’s most consistent player and was NUFC man of the match in the defeat to Palace on Tuesday, this time Miguel Almiron (9.4) was Newcastle’s MOTM once again and scored the two goals which ended up winning the match.

Newcastle fans then picked three other players out as the main support acts to Almiron, the only three other NUFC players to rate 7.0 or better.

Isaac Hayden (8.0) was excellent at the back as he filled in alongside Fabian Schar, especially when Newcastle went down to ten and then nine men, though he did get done by an excellent Minamino turn when the Southampton loan player brought the score back to 2-1.

Then Allan Saint-Maximin (7.7) showed his worth, brilliantly setting up the first two goals for Willock and ASM.

It doesn’t get much better than a goalscoring debut in a win, Joe Willock (7.7) adding the mobility and determination to get into the box that is usually so lacking in Newcastle’s midfield.

Speaking of which…

Two Newcastle players marked down by the fans as having really poor games.

Jeff Hendrick (1.9) anonymous as usual, apart from two incidents that produced yellow cards and a sending off, the second of them a ridiculous shirt pull when Hendrick knew he was already on one yellow.

Jonjo Shelvey (4.4) needs to look at the workrate put in by Willock and others, his presence yet again a weakness for Newcastle United.

The five other players rated as having decent and committed, if not great, games.

Javier Manquillo (6.3) only lasting 24 minutes before forced off with what looks a serious ankle ligaments injury, whilst Callum Wilson (6.4) led the line well until he was also forced off with a hamstring problem just over ten minutes later.

A defensive trio make up the rest of the eleven, Fabian Schar (6.8) very good before he became the third Newcastle player injured out of the action with just over ten minutes of the game remaining.

Jamal Lewis (6.7) had a decent game both in defence and getting forward at times in the first half, whilst Darlow didn’t have a lot of saves to make but made one outstanding block to a point blank header.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30am Monday:

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

