Player Ratings

Newcastle v Everton player ratings results from NUFC fans – On the money?

The results of the Newcastle v Everton player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

A bit of a novelty checking out who were the best players, rather than the least worst.

After eleven matches without a victory, Newcastle United finally finding a way to win.

No doubts as to who the man of the match was, Callum Wilson (9.2) putting in an excellent centre-forward’s performance and topping it with two goals. The key first goal was an absolutely stunning header from a corner, turning a vey average corner delivery into a goal. His late second goal made sure of the points and actually Wilson will be wondering how he didn’t get a hat-trick, hitting the post and putting a one on one wide of the post.

Newcastle fans then picking put four other players for high quality displays.

Top of them is Miguel Almiron (8.5), once again showing the impact he can have when allowed to play a freer role higher up the pitch, rather than Steve Bruce playing him as an extra defender as is usually the case.

Isaac Hayden (7.9) was restored to the midfield and instantly showed he is United’s best midfielder, once again a mystery as to why in recent matches Bruce insisted on playing Hayden in defence.

Fabian Schar (7.7) was excellent once again, defended well and invaluable when playing / bringing the ball out of defence.

On the right side, Javier Manquillo was at his best, doing everything asked of him defensively as well as getting up the pitch and playing his part in attacking moves.

Three other Newcastle players rated as decent, with Ryan Fraser (7.0) looking now to be fully fit and helping to make NUFC more of a threat hopefully in the weeks and months ahead.

Jamal Lewis (7.0) had a real confidence booster, easily his best game for a whole and topped off his day with that late surge up the pitch to get an assist for Wilson’s second goal.

Karl Darlow (6.9) had a quieter time than he is used to but dealt with everything pretty well, though no really taxing saves to pull off this time.

As for the final trio of players, Jamaal Lascelles (5.8) the only one to be really rated as not having a decent game. Struggled at times before eventually subbed early in the second half and now set to be missing for a number of weeks.

Completing the picture are two midfielders, with Jonjo Shelvey (6.6) doing a little bit better than recently and appeared to up his workrate, which wouldn’t be difficult.

Jeff Hendrick (6.4) wasn’t nearly so anonymous as usual and looked tidy, put in a team performance.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7am Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Everton player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Everton 0 Newcastle 2 – Saturday 30 January 12.30pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Wilson 73 and 90+3

Everton:

Possession was Everton 61% Newcastle 39%

Total shots were Everton 11 Newcastle 13

Shots on target were Everton 3 Newcastle 3

Corners were Everton 7 Newcastle 12

Referee: Stuart Attwell

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles (Clark 54), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson, Fraser (Saint-Maximin 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Anderson, Krafth

Crowd: 00,000

