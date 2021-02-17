Player Ratings

Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings results from NUFC fans – Consistent message

The results of the Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The consistent message to come out of these Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings below, is that NUFC fans didn’t really see any of our players deserving of the Newcastle man of the match accolade.

Miguel Almiron (5.3) has been Newcastle’s best player in recent times, either top or second top of the fan ratings in the last half dozen or so matches. This time, by default really, he is once again top rated.

Almiron’s workrate bringing that top rating despite little or no end product on Monday night.

A similar story with Isaac Hayden (5.3), he was equal top of the ratings. The midfielder wasn’t great and especially poor on the first goal with a half-hearted attempt to run with Werner before he created the goal, however, his effort overall gave Newcastle more than most around him.

Only three other players got ratings of 5.0 or better.

Karl Darlow (5.1) made some decent saves but maybe should have done better on the first goal, when he simply palmed the cross out for Giroud to score.

Whilst Ciaran Clark (5.1) stuck at it and was best of a poor bunch at the back.

Joe Willock (5.0) was anonymous for much of the game but did get in the box a decent number of times, a good header turned away by Kepa.

After that, Newcastle fans rated nobody having close to even a slightly below average performance.

Very lowest was Jonjo Shelvey (2.6), yet another game where the effort / workrate was lacking, opposition players running past him so easily.

Just as bad was Emil Krafth (2.7), a player who has never suggested he is anything close to Premier League level. A really poor display and so slow for a full-back, at fault for the first goal amongst other things. DeAndre Yedlin not the greatest defender in the world but levels above Krafth, quite astonishing that Steve Bruce and Mike Ashley decided to let Yedlin go on a free transfer simply to save five months of wages whilst NUFC are in the middle of a relegation battle.

Dwight Gayle (3.1) was given his first Premier League start of the season but was one of the main victims of Steve Bruce’s clueless tactics. A striker that has to play through the middle, Bruce played him out wide and the service he had was minimal.

Jamal Lewis (3.4) looked comfortable in possession at times but his defending continues to be suspect, not looking great at the moment for Newcastle in the full-back positions.

Allan Saint-Maximin (3.7) made a few decent runs with the ball early but very quickly his enthusiasm appeared to flag, Chelsea doubling up on him and not allowing ASM to cut back inside, whilst the winger also quickly realised he was getting very little help or movement from teammates.

Jamaal Lascelles (4.0) was poor on his playing return and leadership qualities on the pitch were non-existent. He needs to pick himself up AND those around him.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 7.30am Wednesday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle v Chelsea player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Chelsea 2 Newcastle 0 – Monday 15 February 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Chelsea:

Giroud 31, Werner 39

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Chelsea 66% (68%) Newcastle 34% (32%)

Total shots were Chelsea 18 (12) Newcastle 10 (2)

Shots on target were Chelsea 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (0)

Corners were Chelsea 10 (7) Newcastle 5 (2)

Referee: Peter Bankes

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock (Carroll 79), Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Fraser 72), Almiron, Gayle (Joelinton 64)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Matty Longstaff, Ritchie, Murphy, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

