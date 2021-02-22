Player Ratings

Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings results from NUFC fans – Surprising?

The results of the Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings by fans.

Always interested to see what supporters have collectively made of the latest performance, when using our interactive ratings system.

Each player marked out of 10 and the averages below.

The Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings with one very obvious man of the match.

Yet again Miguel Almiron (7.3) top rated by Newcastle fans, as has been the case so often in recent times since he has been allowed to play further up the pitch.

Often a lone effort with nobody making the effort to support him, Almiron ran his heart out. A truly bizarre Steve Bruce decision saw Joelinton replace by Fraser instead of Gayle or Carroll, meaning Almiron was pushed up front and starved of the ball.

A very distant second was ASM (6.0), took his goal well and some decent runs in the first half. Shackled and pretty anonymous after the break.

Despite the positive spin some media were putting on Sunday night’s match, the Newcastle fans giving their ratings seeing a not so optimistic performance, only two other players getting ratings of 5.0 or better.

Ciaran Clark (5.6) doing well at the back generally, whilst Isaac Hayden (5.2) didn’t do too badly in midfield.

As for those at the very bottom of the fan ratings, four were rated below the 4.0 mark.

Both full-backs yet again a weakness.

Emil Krafth (3.1) really struggling at Old Trafford, whilst Jamal Lewis (3.2) was little better.

Jonjo Shelvey (3.5) struggling to have any impact the longer the game went on and as usual his lack of mobility and workrate a major problem.

Joelinton (3.5) maybe a little unlucky to be rated so low as he did do some decent hold up play and kept the ball reasonably well. However, zero threat to the opposition goal as usual.

That leaves another three players who didn’t have great games either.

Joe Willock (4.8) had one or two moments but generally struggled to impose himself, whilst Jamaal Lascelles (4.2) was once again poor and showing minimal leadership on the pitch.

Another three conceded by Karl Darlow (4.0), the first of the three attracting plenty of criticism as he was beaten at his near post. Steve Bruce had given Darlow a significant public show of support before this match, as his first choice preference until further notice.

Not many fans now thinking Dubravka shouldn’t get the nod and that was before last night, interesting to see what Bruce ends up doing against Wolves.

Below are the ratings as voted by Newcastle fans up to 3pm Monday:

If you haven’t already put in your Newcastle United v Manchester United player ratings, go HERE and you can still input your own marks out of 10 for each player, then check back later to see whether the overall interactive ratings have changed for the team as more fans vote.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Sunday 21 February 7pm

Goals:

Newcastle United:

Saint-Maximin 36

Man Utd:

Rashford 30, James 57, Fernandes 75 pen

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Man Utd 72% (73%) Newcastle 28% (27%)

Total shots were Man Utd 15 (5) Newcastle 10 (6)

Shots on target were Man Utd 7 (2) Newcastle 6 (4)

Corners were Man Utd 6 (1) Newcastle 4 (4)

Referee: Paul Tierney

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 77), Almiron (Gayle 79), Joelinton (Fraser 55)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Dummett, Carroll, Ritchie, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

(Steve Bruce refuses to name points safety target but this is what it is – Read HERE)

(Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 match report – Still no sign of Steve Bruce being sacked – Read HERE)

(Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players – Read HERE)

(Manchester United 3 Newcastle United 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Sunday’s defeat – Read HERE)

(Toon For Change official statement – Sack Steve Bruce, he must go before it is too late – Read HERE)

