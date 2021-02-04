News

Newcastle United release Thursday training ground update ahead of Southampton

Today (Thursday 4 February) has seen Newcastle United release their latest training ground update.

The images released showing Newcastle United players training ahead of Saturday’s match at St James Park.

Newcastle hosting Southampton on Saturday with a very rare 3pm kick-off.

The Newcastle United players hoping to improve on a terrible run of form, only one win in thirteen games (all competitions), with ten defeats and two draws.

Newcastle now fifth bottom and only above Burnley on goal difference, Sean Dyche’s team with a game in hand.

The images released by the club today showed 24 Newcastle United players in total:

Joelinton, Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Clark, Krafth, Wilson, Carroll, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Matty Longstaff, Darlow, Gillespie, Gayle, Fraser, Murphy, Hayden, Dubravka, Ritchie, Schar, Shelvey, Willock, Dan Langley, Dummett and Saint-Maximin

The accompanying text with the club update stated that Federico Fernandez and Jamaal Lascelles are once again set to be missing on Saturday.

Neither Lascelles or Fernandez featured in the training images released by the club.

There is always the chance that the odd player can be training but not included in the club images, which is hopefully the case with another two Newcastle defenders, as we couldn’t see Javier Manquillo nor Jamal Lewis in today’s photos.

