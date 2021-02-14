News

Newcastle United record this season against ‘Big Six’ compared to against the rest

How have Newcastle United picked up their points this season?

On this occasion the answer we are looking for is not, Steve Bruce having loads of luck.

Instead, there have been stats tables published showing how Newcastle United have got on against ‘big six’ (Man U, Man City, Liverpool, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal) and how they have fared against the other clubs.

Indeed, the stats show how all of the ‘other 14’ clubs have performed against the ‘big six’ clubs, as well as against each other.

Intriguing to see where NUFC fit in compared to the other clubs.

These two tables from The Other 14 (they specialise in stats on the 14 PL clubs who aren’t the ‘big six’) show the stats this season from the other 14 matches against ‘big six’ clubs, then matches against the other 14 clubs (the stats are for all games ahead of this current weekend’s fixtures):

Against ‘Big Six’ clubs:

Against the other 14 clubs:

As you can see, against ‘big six’ clubs, only West Ham have performed worse than Newcastle United.

In sixth place currently, only one point off fourth and with a game in hand, David Moyes will be wondering where they could have been now with just a win or two this season against the ‘big six’ clubs, rather than just drawing two games.

Newcastle United have picked up their two points from ‘big six’ opposition in six games, with that 1-1 draw at Spurs and 0-0 at home to Liverpool.

Against their fellow ‘other 14’ clubs, Newcastle United have fared a lot better, picking up 23 points from 17 games, the eighth highest number of points.

This is where you see how West Ham have done so well so far this season, a massive 37 points from 16 games against other 14 clubs, Newcastle responsible for three of the eleven points they have failed to take.

Newcastle United last season had a record against Big Six clubs of played 12, won 3, drawn 1, lost 8 (averaging 0.83 points per game).

NUFC last season against other 14 clubs had a record of played 26 won 8 drawn 10 lost 8 (averaging 1.31 points per game).

That compares to 2020/21 so far:

Newcastle United this season had a record against Big Six clubs of played 6, won 0, drawn 2, lost 4 (averaging 0.33 points per game).

NUFC this season against other 14 clubs had a record of played 17 won 7 drawn 2 lost 12 (averaging 1.35 points per game).

Last season the 1-0 wins against Spurs, Chelsea and Man Utd massively boosted the points total with unexpected points, along with a point from the 2-2 home draw against Man City.

Newcastle only picked up 34 points against other 14 clubs last season and in the end, Aston Villa needed 35 points to stay up in seventeenth.

Newcastle United are currently floundering in seventeenth under Steve Bruce but thankfully so far the three at the bottom are looking woeful. Here’s hoping it stays that way.

