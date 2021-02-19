News

Newcastle United Live TV Matches now confirmed to end of March 2021 with one exception

An announcement has been made on Friday regarding Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

With now details confirmed of all Newcastle United Live TV Matches up to start of March 2021, with one exception.

Today’s announcement seeing details revealed of the away matches against West Brom and Brighton.

This means we now have confirmation of four games starting on Sunday at Old Trafford (full list and details below).

The exception is the Newcastle home match against Aston Villa.

It is currently scheduled for Saturday 13 March at 3pm but the official Newcastle United announcement (see below) says that for whatever reason, the confirmed date / time and broadcaster will be announced at a later date.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Next month’s Premier League fixtures at West Bromwich Albion and Brighton & Hove Albion have been rescheduled after the latest round of television selections were confirmed.

The Magpies’ trip to the Hawthorns will now be played on Sunday, 7th March with a 12 noon (GMT) kick-off, and will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the game at the Amex Stadium will remain on Saturday, 20th March, but kick-off moves to 8pm (GMT) and the game will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

The selection of Newcastle United’s home game against Aston Villa – currently scheduled for 3pm (GMT) on Saturday, 13th March – will be announced in due course.

Earlier this week, the Premier League confirmed that all fixtures for the 2020/21 season will continue to be made available to fans to watch live in the United Kingdom, via existing broadcast partners Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

This arrangement will be extended until Government guidance permits supporters to return to stadiums.’

Newcastle United confirmed upcoming matches:

Sunday 21 February

Man Utd v Newcastle United (7pm) BT Sport

Saturday 27 February

Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 7 March

West Brom v Newcastle (12pm) Amazon Prime

Saturday 13 March (TBC)

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

