News

Newcastle United Live TV Matches full March 2021 schedule confirmed on Wednesday

An announcement has been made on Wednesday regarding Newcastle United Live TV Matches.

With now details confirmed of all Newcastle United Live TV Matches up to the end of March 2021.

Today’s announcement seeing details revealed of the home match against Aston Villa.

This means we now have confirmation of all of the next four games starting on Saturday at St James Park against Wolves (full list and details below).

The Newcastle home match against Aston Villa has been moved from Saturday 13 March to Friday 12 March with now an 8pm kick-off, to be shown live on BT Sport.

The details of the March away matches at West Brom and Brighton also below, these were announced last week.

The Newcastle United Live TV matches all now confirmed right up until the international fortnight at the end of the month.

Details to come of the April TV changes, with Newcastle currently scheduled to play Tottenham on Saturday 3 April after the international break.

Newcastle United official announcement:

‘Newcastle United’s Premier League game against Aston Villa next month has a new date.

The Magpies had been due to welcome Dean Smith’s men to St. James’ Park on Saturday, 13th March for what would have been a 3pm kick-off.

But that game has now been brought forward to Friday, 12th March, with kick-off set for 8pm after the latest announcement regarding changes to the top flight fixture schedule.

And it has also been confirmed that the clash with Villa will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Any further alterations to the Magpies’ schedule in the coming months will be confirmed in due course.’

Newcastle United confirmed upcoming matches:

Saturday 27 February

Newcastle v Wolves (8pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 7 March

West Brom v Newcastle (12pm) Amazon Prime

Friday 12 March

Newcastle v Aston Villa (8pm) BT Sport

Saturday 20 March

Brighton v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 3 April (TBC)

Newcastle v Tottenham

