News

Newcastle United fixtures – A bit of an issue with the final 13

There are 13 Newcastle United fixtures remaining of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

Steve Bruce and his team currently on 25 points from 25 matches.

The last 14 Newcastle United fixtures producing 2 wins, 2 draws, 10 defeats – 12 goals scored and 27 conceded.

Hope is at hand though, as I keep reading NUFC journalists declaring that the upcoming Newcastle United fixtures are a lot more winnable.

I thought I would check this out.

Every way of measuring the likely results can only go so far but I did think the most obvious guide would be, how did Steve Bruce and his team do in the very same Newcastle United fixtures last season…

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1

West Brom v Newcastle

Newcastle 1 Aston Villa 1

Brighton 0 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 1 Tottenham 3

Burnley 1 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 West Ham 2

Liverpool 3 Newcastle 1

Newcastle 0 Arsenal 1

Leicester 5 Newcastle 0

Newcastle 2 Man City 2

Newcastle 3 Sheffield United 0

Fulham v Newcastle

As you can see, we can get 11 results to directly compare and we learn that from these 11 NUFC fixtures last season, there was 1 win, 5 draws and 5 defeats.

If replicated this season, that would give Newcastle United another eight points, taking them up to 33 points.

Two games (West Brom and Fulham) are away games against promoted clubs, so naturally there is no direct comparison.

However, when we look at the away matches last season against the promoted clubs, we find that Steve Bruce’s Newcastle United lost to both Norwich and Villa, but beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. With three points from three away games at the promoted clubs and averaging a point per game, I’ll take that as Newcastle likely to pick up two more points from these West Brom and Fulham away games.

That would take Newcastle United up to a final finishing total of 35 points for the 2020/21 season.

Enough to stay up?

