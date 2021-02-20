Opinion

Newcastle United could be valued at £1Billion

Now we all know, Newcastle United is valued as per FCBDAQ at £300m-£350m, but l cannot for the life of me understand what FCB (Mike Ashley) is thinking.

Laugh until your sides hurt, any Mackems reading this will be wetting themselves laughing while texting their mates after viewing the headine above.

However, Mike Ashley actually has the potential to sell Newcastle United for £1Billion if he invested in the team, after all he is a billionaire, regardless if it is on paper or not.

If he brought Rafa Benitez back and went for it and won titles/trophies.

He has the money and as an astute businessman surely he can see what Liverpool have done and what they are now valued at.

Even now as it stands, simply bringing Rafa back would be a masterful piece of business.

It would please at least 60% of Toon fans, impress and please the PIF consortium, which in turn would help him sell the club, or at least save our season. Yes l know Rafa failed to keep us up the last time when called in too late, however, this squad is better than his last attempt and this squad is better than the teams currently below us and possibly the two teams above us.

So, why does Mike Ashley not see that the money he is ploughing into the high street is either dead money, or a £5m profit after all assets are stripped, yet the premier league is a print your own money machine.

Well l can answer my own question and no it is not because he is not a football fan, how can you not get caught up in the emotion of winning and being viewed as a god on Tyneside! Or the joy of 50,000+ fans singing your name while watching the match with a beer (OMG l can only dream).

The answer is simple, it explains:

Why he changed the name of SJP.

Why he let Rafa go.

Why he forced through the purchase of Joelinton.

Why he holds onto Steve Bruce.

Why he is not concerned about our current league position.

Why he is willing to jeopardise the sale of Newcastle by setting ridiculous stipulations.

Why he holds onto an unrealistic price for Newcastle and is more than happy to stay away while his investment rots.

Well as daft as it is going to sound, Mike Ashley is deliberately p.ssing off the Newcastle United fans in retaliation for the abuse we gave him over 10 years ago and which we have continued with the singing and the protesting of his shops.

Yes, l believe he is enjoying destroying our hopes and dreams because he can. I think he is so vindictive towards the fans he can afford to play with our emotions and l truly believe he is getting off on it. In my opinion, it is the only reasonable explanation l can think of.

I am open to criticism and mild abuse for my opinions…but l would rather have readers comments on why l am wrong.

Why not turn Newcastle United into a £1Billion club?

Why not sell at a small profit and get out?

Why not remove the rotten apple (Bruce) from his barrel before it is too late?

l ask you all….WHY?

