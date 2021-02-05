News

Newcastle United confirm official 25 man Premier League squad for rest of the season

We now know what the Newcastle United 25 man Premier League squad will be for the rest of the season.

Each club able to name up to 25 senior players that will be eligible to play, three goalkeepers and twenty two outfield players.

The January transfer window allows changes to be made to the senior squad at each club and decisions on the 25 players for the rest of the season, had to finalised before this weekend’s upcoming matches.

Steve Bruce on Friday morning confirming the 25 man Premier League squad for Newcastle United:

Goalkeepers:

Darlow, Dubravka, Gillespie

Outfield:

Lascelles, Lewis, Fernandez, Manquillo, Atsu, Joelinton, Almiron, Clark, Krafth, Wilson, Carroll, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff, Gayle, Fraser, Murphy, Hayden, Ritchie, Schar, Shelvey, Dummett and Saint-Maximin

Those who qualify as Under 21 players are additional to the 25 man senior squad, so the likes of Elliot Anderson, Matty Longstaff and Joe Willock are also available to play.

With Mike Ashley refusing to allow any realistic squad strengthening, Joe Willock was the only player to arrive in the transfer window on loan, whilst we have seen Yedlin, Aarons and Lazaar all leave these last few weeks.

Steve Bruce then confirming on Friday morning who fills the 25th space:

“Christian Atsu comes back in, there was only him or Henri Saivet to choose from, so it was pretty straightforward.”

Christian Atsu last started a Premier League match thirteen months ago, whilst his last PL sub appearance was seven months ago in the 5-0 defeat at Man City.

Both Atsu and Saivet will be out of contract after the end of June 2021 and leave Newcastle United officially then, though fair to say the pair of them effectively left some time ago.

