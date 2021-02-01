Transfer Rumours

Newcastle United confirm approach for Joe Willock – report

Joe Willock is definitely a deadline day target for Newcastle United.

The 21 year old being one of a number of players Mikel Arteta is willing to see head out on loan for the rest of the season.

On Monday afternoon, the Chronicle reporting that the club (Newcastle United) have confirmed to them that they have made an approach to Arsenal to take the player.

Joe Willock actually made his Premier League debut at St James Park, aged just 18 he was part of the team that lost 1-0 in April 2018.

Having made just 12 Premier League starts in total, another of those games saw Joe Willock make a happier return to Tyneside, part of the starting eleven that beat Newcastle in Steve Bruce’s debut match in August 2019.

More recently, Joe Willock also started when Arsenal beat Newcastle 2-0 in the FA Cup early last month.

Mikel Arteta wouldn’t name names this morning but he confirmed that he had decided who could go out on loan. Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another who is expected to go on a temporary stay elsewhere, claimed to be Newcastle’s top target at one point, he is instead expected to join Southampton on loan.

Joe Willock has started 10 games this season for Arsenal but only two of them in the Premier League, starting four Europa League matches and four domestic cup games.

Newcastle United’s midfield is desperate for somebody who can add some legs / mobility, interesting then if Joe Willock can do that, providing a loan deal can be agreed.

