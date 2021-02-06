Videos

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Watch all the goals and incidents in official match highlights

It ended Newcastle 3 Southampton 2.

United getting off to another perfect start, as Joe Willock got the opening goal on his debut after 16 minutes.

In atrocious weather conditions it was a gripping game, as Newcastle went in 3-1 ahead at the break.

Within minutes of the restart, Southampton had a man advantage and had reduced the deficit to 3-2.

Some really committed defending, a class Darlow save from point blank range, plus an Ings effort that bounced back off the post.

The only (massive) downside, three Newcastle players forced off with what look bad to very bad injuries.

A massive three points for Newcastle United and with now added serious injuries plus Chelsea and Man Utd away from home, this win could be pivotal.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

