Opinion

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Jane Clark to give us her match ratings after Newcastle 3 Southampton 2.

A match that had a bit of everything with five goals, a red card, mistakes, the heavens opening and a player stretchered off.

Somehow Newcastle United emerging with all three points.

As for how the Newcastle United side as individuals performed, Jane Clark gives us her NUFC player ratings and comments.

Darlow – 8

Had no chance on either of the goals.

Wasted time magnificently in the second half and a massive stand out moment just after Newcastle went down to ten men.

A Vestergaard header from only six yards out, Darlow just made himself as big as possible, luckily he saved this effort and arguably it was the match winning moment.

Manquillo – 6

Forced off after only 24 minutes.

Did ok in the short time he was on the pitch.

The decision to give away Yedlin on a free transfer now looking even worse.

Schar – 7

Did his bit at the back as Newcastle came under ever increasing pressure.

Stretchered off with just over ten minutes left with what looked a clash of knees.

Here’s hoping that it is one of those injuries that feels a lot worse at the time.

Hayden – 7

Some great clearances and once again did his bit as an emergency centre-back.

The conditions didn’t help Southampton when it came to their one and then two man advantage but still Newcastle had to defend well.

Hayden did get well and truly done by Minamino when he turned and shot to make it 2-1. Other than that though did ok.

Lewis – 8

One of his better games, maybe best so far.

Defended a lot better, even when Newcastle reduced to ten and then nine men.

Redmond struggling against the NUFC left-back who also got forward a decent number of times.

Hendrick – 1

A typically anonymous Hendrick performance almost became a game losing one.

An absolutely ridiculous decision to pull Minamino back when Hendrick knew he was already on a yellow card.

Should lose a couple of weeks’ wages for that red card, his teammates saving the midfielder’s bacon.

Shelvey – 6

Even with eleven men didn’t really exert any kind of authority in the midfield.

Had a glorious chance to make it 4-1 just after the break but failed.

Central midfield continues to be an area needing massive improvement.

Willock – 8

Got in the box plenty of times and got his reward with the opening goal.

Worked hard and will remember his first ever game for Newcastle United for a long long time.

Almiron – 9.5

No way would Newcastle have won this without Miggy.

Total commitment all the way through the 90 minutes.

Always looking to press and take advantage of any mistakes in the dodgy conditions, scored twice and hopefully he hangs onto both, one of them looked on its way in but deflected off Bendarek before hitting the back of the net.

I will even forgive Miggy’s usual playacting when it comes to injuries, as this played a valuable part in eating up the time late on.

Saint-Maximin – 8.5

Made the crucial first goal and excellent in the first half.

Also supplied Almiron with the ball for the goal that made it 2-0.

Thankfully left the pitch before picking up an injury, Newcastle desperately need him to stay fit now.

Wilson – 6

Led the line well as always but saw little of the ball.

Forced off after 36 minutes and a massive worry as to how long he will now be out for.

Subs:

Krafth – 7

Actually did ok for once.

A backs to the wall defensive effort needed and he played his part.

Joelinton – 7

Showed some nice touches, defended well, held onto the ball at times to relieve pressure.

In fact, doing pretty much everything apart from supplying any goal threat whatsoever.

On this occasion though it was forgivable.

Dummett – 7

A few decent clearances and a game made for him when he came off the bench.

We are always guaranteed 100% from the lifelong Newcastle United fan and he helped NUFC to the three points.

As is often the case, looks a better player when in the centre of defence.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

(Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win – Read HERE)

