Opinion

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday’s win

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

A game full of incident and somehow Newcastle United ended up walking away with three points…

Steve Hickey:

“Fantastic result in bizarre circumstances.

“Comfortable at half time then a sending off and injury, 9 men!

“Huge credit to EVERYONE concerned. Happy days, almost forgot how it feels.”

Jamie Smith:

“Magnificent.

“It’s not often this season I’ve wished I was there but this gutsy showing was one that would stay in the memory for years.

“A controlled first half looked to see us home and hosed before a series of disasters handed Southampton the initiative but the last half hour was inspirational.

“A vital 3 points ahead of a pair of write offs and the position feels a bit better now.

“Brilliant debut from Willock and special mention for outstanding performances from Lewis and Almiron but all round great team display.”

Brian Standen:

“All that was missing was a plague of frogs!

“Can’t slate any of those who finished the match, effort was incredible.

“For once a thoroughly deserved three points

“A word about Hendrick, stupidity, dock his pay.

“Great result is all that needs saying.”

Billy Miller:

“Huge, huge, huge 3 points.

“Bizarre decision from Bruce to willingly reduce us to 10 men when bringing Joelinton on for the injured Wilson.

“This of course meant we dropped to 8 men when Hendrick was sent off and Schar got injured.

“Wouldn’t have bet on us scoring 3 goals today and definitely wouldn’t have bet on us clinging on once Schar went off (or even when Hendrick did).

“What an incredible and impossible result.

“Dreading the fallout from all the injuries ahead of a difficult schedule.

“Made the win all the more important.”

Dave Punton:

“There are fine lines in football.

“This one was a fine line between the desperate and the heroic.

“Thankfully those brave, battling nine men in black and white have seen the game off and delivered a vital three points for Newcastle

“At one point today we were 3-1 up and seemingly cruising. It didn’t last long.

“Hendrick off for a second yellow and a Ward-Prowse set piece changed the dynamic.

“Injuries piled up. Schar off at 70 minutes and it was left to the nine m3n to hang on.

“It was like the Alamo.

“They may count the cost of so many injuries, Wilson in particular, but make no mistake, that is three of the biggest points I can’t remember in a long time.

“Should have been more comfortable though.

Ben Cooper:

“A vital win for Newcastle United.

“Nothing else really mattered today, it was an absolutely must win game.

“That it was entertaining and United showed a lot of character made it sweeter and the losses of Wilson, Schar and Manquillo to injury and Hendricks to brainlessness don’t really affect anything for me. I wasn’t expecting any points from Chelsea and Manyoo away so Bruce can play anyone he likes in that game as long as we can put a good team out against Wolves on the 27th.

“The match itself was jumpers for goalposts and very enjoyable.

“A nice first half goal from Willock was added too thanks to appalling defending by Southampton, Miggy profiting both times. Minamino scored where Ings couldn’t, another one of Shelvey’s free kicks that ended up in our net but 3-1 at the break looked comfortable despite Wilson’s injury.

“The second half started with Shelvey missing a sitter and United continued to shoot themselves in the foot, Hendrick needlessly getting sent off, giving away stupid free kicks around our own penalty area with Ward-Prowse scoring a beauty and then going down to 9 men when Schar was carried off after all the subs made. Some stalwart defending and pointless Southampton possession saw United home with only a couple of scares.

“Well done to everyone concerned in black and white. A massive win.”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Incredible effort from the 9 left standing.

“It would have been the biggest self implosion yet had we thrown away that 3-1 lead.

“A stupid red card and an avoidable injury nearly cost us, but the boys on at the end were heroic.

“Who knows if we can actually build on this win in adversity.

“But if we could foster some spirit off the back of it, it might be enough to see us safely through to 40 points.”

Paul Patterson:

“A herculean effort from the players left on the pitch at the end.

“And that result will mean survival.

“The calamitous management that went on around the match should be filed under “Not how to manage a football team” and “Trust to luck” …”

Nat Seaton:

“…AND BREATHE!!

“Holding my breath for the last 20+ minutes.

“A great victory especially in the circumstances – injuries to Wilson and Manquillo, a stupid red card taking us down to 10 men, injury to Schar resulting in us digging in with 9 men!!”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 3 Southampton 2 – Saturday 6 February 3pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Willock 16, Almiron 26, 45+4, Hendrick red card 50

Southampton:

Minamino 30, Ward-Prowse 48

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Southampton 74% (68%) Newcastle 26% (32%)

Total shots were Southampton 14 (6) Newcastle 6 (4)

Shots on target were Southampton 5 (3) Newcastle 4 (4)

Corners were Southampton 7 (1) Newcastle 9 (0)

Referee: Craig Pawson

Newcastle United:

Darlow, Manquillo (Krafth 24), Hayden, Schar, Lewis, Hendrick, Willock, Shelvey, Almiron, Wilson (Joelinton 36), Saint-Maximin (Dummett 67)

Unused Subs:

Dubravka, Anderson, Carroll, Ritchie, Gayle, Fraser

Crowd: 00,000

