Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 – Match ratings and comments on all the NUFC players

We asked Davey Hat-Trick to give us his match ratings after Newcastle 1 Wolves 1.

A familiar result against this opposition, which I guess I’ll take, but we could have won this with a little more luck and a lot more composure.

I thought it was a good performance overall.

We were the better side in the first half, but when that finished 0-0, I could only see a Wolves win.

And when Almirón didn’t appear for the second, I was sure I was right. But credit to Newcastle, they didn’t buckle, and scored a good goal after a good move.

Further injuries weakened the team, and there was a sense of inevitably about the Wolves equaliser. From the Newcastle point of view, that was a catalogue of minor disasters that we just can’t afford to repeat.

It was all hands to the pump after that, but we did have a few opportunities as well. At the time of writing, I’m not sure how I feel about the result. I’m frustrated but not furious. And that makes a pleasant change.

Martin Dubravka – 6

The change a lot of fans wanted to see, didn’t quite work out.

Didn’t have a lot to do, to be fair, but should have done better with the Neves header, and his distribution wasn’t up to its usual high standards.

Redeemed himself with a great save in injury time but not his best display

Emil Krafth – 5

Wolves targeted him by putting Traore on the opposite flank from usual and he gave our man a torrid time.

I thought he grew into the game and it was a shame he got injured

Jamaal Lascelles – 7

In the first half I barely noticed he was there and that’s a compliment to the team.

He scored a great header early in the second and you could hear him shouting and bawling at his teammates when they were trying to stem the yellow tide late on. A captain’s performance,

Ciaran Clark – 6

Solid. He always is.

A bit of an unsung hero.

Jamal Lewis – 5

He wasn’t bad but he wasn’t great.

Still learning but could have done better on the cross for the Wolves goal.

Better in attack than defence and therefore suited to playing wing back than the left back role he had to play tonight.

Joe Willock – 6

Lively. Should have scored when well placed in the box but hit it at the keeper. But a decent showing.

Isaac Hayden – 6

The usual industrious performance.

Ended up at right back; should have done better for the Wolves goal.

Jonjo Shelvey – 7

I’ve been very critical of Shelvey this season (almost exclusively so), but he showed more desire than of late, and was far more influential.

Kept going for 90 minutes and gave glimpses of what he once was.

Miguel Almiron – 7

As ever, extremely energetic in all areas of the pitch and always positive.

Hit the post and the best player on the park.

Sadly, subbed at half time due to injury, and it sounds like it might be serious. Terrible news if true.

Joelinton – 4

I’m in a WhatsApp group with my match-going mates and they spent the entire 90 minutes giving Joe pelters.

I didn’t think he was terrible but he had a couple of chances that he should have buried. He’s just not a centre forward.

Allan Saint-Maximin 7

His best game since his return from illness. Terrorised the Wolves defence.

Went off with what looked like a groin strain after an hour.

The last thing we needed and the cue for Wolves to get on the front foot.

SUBS

Ryan Fraser – 6

On at half time for Almiron.

Showed more energy in one half than he has all season. Great assist for Lascelles’ goal.

Tracked back when he needed to.

Jacob Murphy – 6

On for St-Maximin and did well.

Positive – not afraid to run at the opposition.

Matt Ritchie – 5

Came on for Krafth, and played like the radgie he is.

Full back one minute, winger the next, centre mid that next, slicing shots over the bar, getting the occasional cross in.

Some players have too much energy.

Stats from BBC Sport:

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 – Saturday 27 February 8pm

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 52

Wolves:

Neves 73

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 53% (68%) Newcastle 47% (32%)

Total shots were Wolves 14 (7) Newcastle 19 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Ritchie 72), Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 63), Almiron (Fraser 45), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Carroll, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

