Opinion

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 – Instant NUFC fan/writer reaction to Saturday night’s draw

Newcastle 1 Wolves 1 – Saturday 27 February 8pm

We asked a number of our regular writers to give us a brief instant reaction after the final whistle.

An incident packed match that either side could have won, though both sides having to settle for a point. Which is far more worrying for Newcastle United, especially with injuries for ASM and Almiron.

Steve Hickey:

“This result underlines our plight, we really needed 3 points and had good chances but a draw was a fair result.

“If Steve Bruce loves Newcastle United as much as he says he does, he should resign.

“I think Ashley will stick with him but he might walk when the situation gets hopeless.

“I can’t believe a billionaire stands by and simply looks on as he sees £200m at risk.

“We could well be playing Sunderland next season, enough said.”

Brian Standen:

“Entertaining, disappointing, frustrating, annoying, astonishing, lucky and unlucky

“One point – is it enough?”

Jack Lacey-Hatton:

“Another disappointing performance, an inevitable result.

“Not that it should give the manager any excuse but it does seem ridiculous that in two straight home games, we have had 6/6 substitutes enforced by injury.”

Billy Miller:

“Solid first half and we were the better team for long periods.

“Yet more injuries to key players, which didn’t help matters.

“Joelinton should have buried his chance. Dubravka should have saved the equaliser.

“So many ‘should haves’.

“Most prominent of them all is, Steve Bruce should have been sacked weeks ago.

“This point will guarantee he stays in the job for at least one more week.”

Dave Punton:

“Let’s face it, before this game we’d all have taken a point.

“They’re a dangerous side and I feared the worst.

“If it wasn’t for the brilliance of the recalled Martin Dubravka then we would have lost, and up the other other end, if Joelinton doesn’t miss that chance we could have been sitting pretty on 28 points.

“The fine lines in football are all the more annoying in a relegation dogfight.

“So we come off having staved off defeat but at a significant cost on the injury front.

“All of the first choice attack now have knocks.

“This is a hard, grim slog under Bruce and his coaching team.

“All eyes now on Fulham. Can they close the gap to a point or can Palace do us a favour.

“What a time to be a Toon fan. Such exciting times.”

Ben Cooper:

“United’s bi-annual 1-1 draw against Wolves was a game with few surprises.

“Both teams had patches where they were on top, both teams had chances to win the game but lacked the quality to do so missing their main strikers.

“Newcastle dominated the first half an hour, Wolves the remainder of the first half.

“A fine Lascelles header put NUFC one up before a decent but saveable Neves header squirmed past the returning Dubravka to earn Wolves a point in an even second half.

“Joelinton missed a great chance in the last ten minutes, Dubravka redeemed himself with a fantastic save in injury time.

“All fairly predictable given that it was the fifth consecutive 1-1 draw between the sides, United will be disappointed not to win having played well but it was a must win game for me and a point might prove not to be enough.

“Just as performances are now no longer enough.

“Injuries to Maxi and Miggy are a worry but not as much as failing to win.”

GToon:

“I expected it to be a draw and it seemed a fair result.

“I thought we played very well in patches.

“A point is ok but the biggest worry is Miggy and ASM going off.

“They were doing well and it will be a big blow if they are out for any length of time.

“Joelinton managed two decent shots and almost scored with a goalbound shot that was cleared off the line.

“Credit to Shelvey as for the first time he actually seemed to do the “running his socks off” that he mentioned.

“The only downside was the performance of Lewis.

“I’m not saying he had a bad game but he looks totally devoid of confidence.

“I think Dubravka and the watching Darlow will both think the Wolves goal was very save-able too.”

Paul Patterson:

“I’m amazed that Bruce is risking relegation by not playing any strikers for 90 minutes.

“Mind you, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we will survive.

“There is too much dross in this league for us to go down.

“But it will be despite Bruce, not because of him.”

Nat Seaton:

“A better first half performance but poor finishing in front of goal.

“We get the goal to go ahead and the usual happens…

“Not helped by injuries but we ended up hanging on for a point at home.

“The next three away games are going to be oh so important, here’s hoping ASM is available for them…”

Stats from BBC Sport:

Goals:

Newcastle:

Lascelles 52

Wolves:

Neves 73

(Half-time stats in brackets)

Possession was Wolves 53% (68%) Newcastle 47% (32%)

Total shots were Wolves 14 (7) Newcastle 19 (8)

Shots on target were Wolves 4 (2) Newcastle 7 (4)

Corners were Wolves 5 (1) Newcastle 3 (0)

Referee: Mike Dean

Newcastle United:

Dubravka, Krafth (Ritchie 72), Lascelles, Clark, Lewis, Willock, Hayden, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin (Murphy 63), Almiron (Fraser 45), Joelinton

Unused Subs:

Darlow, Dummett, Carroll, Gayle, Hendrick, Sean Longstaff

Crowd: 00,000

