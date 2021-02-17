News

Must see Premier League clubs last 44 games form table – Are you watching Steve Bruce?

When it comes to form, over how many matches is it fair to judge Premier League clubs?

Or indeed the managers of Premier League clubs?

Would you say, five, ten, fifteen, twenty…?

How about forty four!

Premier League clubs – Number of points accumulated in last 44 PL matches:

99 Man City

87 Man Utd

87 Liverpool

76 Chelsea

69 Leicester

69 Everton

69 Tottenham

67 Arsenal

66 Southampton

62 West Ham

62 Wolves

59 Burnley

56 Aston Villa

49 Crystal Palace

47 Brighton

44 Newcastle United

37 Sheffield United

Of the seventeen Premier League clubs to be in the top tier last season and this only, only Sheffield United’s spectacular first half of this season keeps Steve Bruce off the very very bottom of this 14 months form table above.

Quite apt that it was Steve Bruce and his players who ended that Sheffield United twenty match run of eighteen defeats, two draws and zero wins, when losing to the Blades last month (12 January 2021).

It is quite incredible that the lazy pundits and TV presenters, as well as all of Steve Bruce’s friends in football and the media, make out that it is Newcastle United fans who are the deluded ones.

They make out that Newcastle supporters are supposedly way over the top, getting angry and frustrated because of a ‘few’ poor results and / or performances.

No wonder Newcastle fans get so frustrated! This blind support / backing from journalists / pundits for their mate Steve Bruce, totally ignoring (accidentally or on purpose) the facts.

Bear in mind that ahead of these 44 Newcastle United matches, which is a time period from Christmas 2019 to the present day, Mike Ashley had allowed Steve Bruce a £65m+ net spend in the transfer market, which then after summer 2020 became a £100m+ net transfer spend. This after Ashley had went back on promises and then refused to give Rafa Benitez any kind of tangible support in terms of bringing in signings.

This is how this Premier League clubs form over 44 matches looks for Newcastle United under Steve Bruce:

Played 44 Won 11, Drawn 11 Lost 22 Goals For 45 Goals Against 75

So the big messages we take from these past 14 months under Steve Bruce…

25% of Newcastle’s Premier League matches won.

50% of Newcastle’s Premier League matches lost.

75% of Newcastle’s Premier League matches, Steve Bruce failed to win.

1.00 point on average per NUFC PL match gained.

1.02 goals on average per NUFC PL match scored.

1.70 goals on average per NUFC PL match conceded.

This is what you get with Steve Bruce.

His two decade plus career told us that before Mike Ashley, for whatever reason(s)…chose to employ him at Newcastle United.

We all knew Steve Bruce had a woeful record in the Premier League and indeed had spent as many seasons as a Championship and third tier manager, as he had in the top tier.

Indeed, in the eight seasons before he came to Newcastle, Steve Bruce had managed five of those years in the Championship. Whilst the other three saw him sacked by Sunderland mid-season before he relegated them, very lucky not to be relegated with Hull when they got only 37 points in the 2013/14 season, before then Bruce did relegate them in 2014/15.

Sheffield United keep Steve Bruce from the very very bottom of this 14 month 44 form table above BUT Chris Wilder has kept his job after all the goodwill he has generated in recent years as the Blades rose from League One to the Premier League. They believe in him and are showing loyalty.

Steve Bruce has generated zero goodwill with the fans at Newcastle United, made a total mess of the decent team / squad he inherited from Rafa Benitez (fifth best form in the Premier League in his final 16 NUFC matches, eighth best PL form in his final 28 games) and has had that £100m+ net spend on top of the squad he inherited.

Newcastle United are only heading one way with Steve Bruce and he needs to go now.

