Opinion

Mrs Brown’s Boys finally has competition – Presenting Mr Bruce’s Boys

Mrs Brown’s Boys has set a standard that most people never dreamed could be matched.

The ‘comedy’ show attracting millions of viewers and becoming a huge hit.

It is a show that many neutrals find difficult to understand, in terms of why exactly anybody has bothered putting it on our screens, plus the glowing reviews it gets from certain people.

Now though, Mrs Brown’s Boys has a rival, indeed fierce rivalry that nobody could have imagined, something appearing on our screens which is even more farcical than this long standing ‘comedy’ hit.

However, this new show has really caught the public’s attentions and it has provoked such emotions, especially on Tyneside.

With residents of Newcastle Upon Tyne and the surrounding areas giving their own one line reviews on this major new rival to Mrs Brown’s Boys…

‘If I could have reached the TV I would have put my boot right through it’

‘A poor to average cast with an absolute clown in charge’

‘After decades of failure which idiot would give this loser the starring role?’

‘Commissioning one season of this total farce overseen by an absolute chancer was a disgrace, to then commission a second season was unforgivable, now with the quality predictably really hitting absolute rock bottom, only this shameful and malicious multi-billionaire could think it a good idea to already be looking forward to a third season set to hit our screens in August 2021’

I have found these two write-ups of the two rival ‘hits’, can you spot the difference?

Mrs Brown’s Boys…

‘Mrs. Brown’s Boys is a television sitcom created by Brendan O’Carroll and produced in the United Kingdom by BBC Scotland in partnership with BocPix and Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

O’Carroll stars as Agnes Brown, with several close friends and family members making up the rest of the cast.

The show adopts an informal production style where production mistakes and tomfoolery, mostly instigated by O’Carroll, are edited into each episode.

Despite being lambasted by critics, the show has become a ratings success in both Ireland, where it is set, and the United Kingdom, where it is recorded. It also receives high ratings in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

The show has won numerous awards.’

Mr Bruce’s Boys…

‘Mr. Bruce’s Boys is a television sitcom created by Mike Ashley and produced on Tyneside.

Steve Bruce stars in the main role, with poor to average players joined by many of Bruce’s close friends in football and members of the media making up the rest of the cast.

The show adopts an informal (amateurish?) production style where production mistakes and tomfoolery, mostly instigated by Bruce, are edited into each match.

Despite being lambasted by NUFC fans, the show has become a ratings success in Sunderland, only 12 miles away from where it is set, though not so much in Newcastle Upon Tyne, where it is mainly recorded. It also receives high ratings in Fulham, Burnley and Brighton.

The show’s main star has won absolutely no awards in 23 years of management.’

Some of Mr Bruce’s Boys biggest fans have been commenting on the show…

Simon Jordan has said that Steve Bruce should be in line for a BAFTA for his portrayal of a football manager, with a job against the world, bravely carrying on despite 99% of Newcastle fans being absolute idiots.

Jonjo Shelvey says he cannot believe how lucky he is to be part of this show, even getting a lucrative mew contract extension only last year. He says it gets a bit awkward fitting the performances in amongst his rounds of golf but this proves what a true pro he is. Having had so many walk on (and around) parts in his time on the show.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph says Steve Bruce is great.

Lee Charnley couldn’t be contacted for comment…

