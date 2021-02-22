News

Mike Ashley no intention of sacking Steve Bruce and Newcastle United not a priority – Report

An interesting update on Monday concerning Mike Ashley and his thoughts on the situation regarding Steve Bruce.

The report from The Telegraph saying that Mike Ashley is ‘not considering a change in manager’ at Newcastle United.

This of course despite the fact that a disastrous run of results has seen Newcastle drop to seventeenth in the Premier League, only three points above the relegation zone with 13 games remaining.

These past two and a half months seeing an abysmal sequence of sixteen matches, with twelve defeats, two draws and only two wins for Steve Bruce and his team.

A massive 30 goals conceded in these 16 games, with Newcastle only scoring 12. The most recent eleven matches seeing Newcastle United concede two or more goals in nine of them.

Luke Edwards covers Newcastle United on behalf of The Telegraph and says about Mike Ashley: ‘I’m told he [Mike Ashley] remains hands off regarding decision making at club which is low on list of business priorities at the moment.’

Positive news for both the NUFC Head Coach and the man from The Telegraph, who continues to be the leading cheer leader for Steve Bruce despite the woeful job he is doing.

In case you wondered if it was just wishful thinking from Steve Bruce’s best (journalist) mate, Damian Spellman from the Press Association backed up what Edwards has said, stating that he (Spellman) had also heard the same, Mike Ashley having no intention of sacking Bruce.

Interesting that The Telegraph reporter says that Mike Ashley ‘remains hands off regarding decision making at club’…

Mike Ashley has himself said / claimed before that he doesn’t get involved in the decision making process at Newcastle United. The NUFC owner trying to make out that important decisions can be made independent of him, without Ashley playing an active part.

Anybody who believes this is naive in the extreme.

Newcastle United are actually very unique in how they operate and not in a good way.

Other Premier League clubs tend to fall into one of two categories.

The owners are very hands on in the running of their clubs. The owners actively involved as part of the high powered professional business team who run the club day to day and / or the board of directors who meet on a regular basis to set the agenda for the club.

The owners not very hands on in the running of their clubs. The owners not actively involved as part of the professional business team who run the club day to day, or the board of directors who meet on a regular basis to set the agenda for the club, instead leaving it for others.

In either situation the owners will of course give their assent to the final decision but if not actively involved in the day to day running, will of course rely on the judgement of the professional people who run the club on their behalf and who are on the board of directors.

Then you have Newcastle United.

Newcastle United don’t have a high powered professional team, Lee Charnley is the only named senior executive at the club.

Newcastle United don’t have a board of directors. By law they have to name at least one for the paperwork and that one named director is…Lee Charnley.

Lee Charnley may well have the authority to order another box of paper clips but I haven’t yet met a Newcastle fan who believes that invisible man Charnley hires and fires managers (or head coaches), or indeed has the authority to pay £40m+ for a striker who doesn’t even like going in the box.

The Newcastle fans know / believe that Justin Barnes is the shadowy Mike Ashley associate who the NUFC owner relies on most when it comes to looking after his Newcastle United interests and indeed the various journalists have backed this belief up any number of times in the past. However, even Justin Barnes appears to have a pretty much hands off role with the club, so how does anything ever get sorted at Newcastle United?

I think you are now starting to see where we might have a problem.

Newcastle United being unique in having an owner who takes zero active interest in the running of his football club AND has no high powered professional team running it AND no board of directors.

Is it little wonder that Newcastle United is a football club that these past 14 years has just drifted along, never more than one or two steps away from hitting the iceberg, yet again.

Mike Ashley apparently has more important (as he sees it) business interests to look after and decisions to make, so nothing at all can realistically change at Newcastle United, as there is nobody tasked with the authority to do so by Ashley in his absence.

As fans, we can all see the massive and unnecessary risks that are being taken by Mike Ashley, in terms of not sacking Steve Bruce and inviting what would be a third relegation in the last eleven Premier League seasons.

At other clubs, the board of directors would have made their recommendation(s) by now, or taken action if able to of their own accord, or alternatively the Chief Executive would be doing so.

At Newcastle United we have Lee Charnley as the only man on the scene seemingly.

The rarely spotted NUFC Chief Executive and only director, no doubt hiding under his desk, counting the paper clips, praying this football club doesn’t hit the iceberg yet again.

If Lee Charnley did have the bottle to ring up Mike Ashley and recommend he sacks Steve Bruce if Newcastle are to have the best chance of averting disaster, at the very least he would be telling the club’s owner that millions of pounds in extra costs would need to go on the cost of running the club this season, even if only to pay off Steve Bruce and the rest of the Steves who work for him. Never mind paying what it takes to bring in a manager up to the job.

The problem at Newcastle United isn’t just Mike Ashley, it is the entire way the club is set up under him.

It is set up to fail for sure, until the day he sells up.

Luke Edwards of The Telegraph:

“Told again this morning from sources that Newcastle United are not considering a change in manager.

“Now this can change in a flash if Mike Ashley intervenes but I’m told he remains hands off regarding decision making at club which is low on list of business priorities at the moment.”

